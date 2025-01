College Football Thursday Orange Bowl – Semifinal Miami Gardens, Fla. FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Notre Dame 1½ 1½ (46½)…

College Football

Thursday

Orange Bowl – Semifinal

Miami Gardens, Fla.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Notre Dame 1½ 1½ (46½) Penn State

Friday

Cotton Bowl – Semifinal

Arlington, Texas

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Ohio State 5½ 5½ (53½) Texas

NBA

Monday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at DETROIT 6½ (225½) Portland at PHILADELPHIA 3½ (225½) Phoenix Milwaukee 7 (230½) at TORONTO at NEW YORK 11½ (209½) Orlando Indiana 8½ (222) at BROOKLYN San Antonio 2½ (236½) at CHICAGO at MEMPHIS 5½ (232) Dallas at MINNESOTA 2½ (214) LA Clippers at SACRAMENTO 2½ (224½) Miami

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at WICHITA STATE 8½ South Florida UT Rio Grande Valley 1½ at SE LOUISIANA Wisconsin 1½ at RUTGERS at ALABAMA STATE 15½ UAPB North Carolina Central 3½ at MORGAN STATE McNeese 10½ at NORTHWESTERN STATE Norfolk State 7½ at DELAWARE STATE at SFA 9½ Houston Christian Nicholls State 5½ at EAST TEXAS A&M Texas A&M-CC 9½ at NEW ORLEANS at LAMAR 3½ Incarnate Word at ALABAMA A&M 17½ Mississippi Valley State Howard 5½ at MARYLAND-EASTERN SHORE South Carolina State 10½ at COPPIN STATE Southern 3½ at PRAIRIE VIEW A&M at TEXAS SOUTHERN 3½ Grambling Ohio State 5½ at MINNESOTA at HOUSTON 19½ TCU

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Washington -162 at BUFFALO +134 Vancouver -137 at MONTREAL +114 at COLORADO -125 Florida +104 New Jersey -196 at SEATTLE +162

