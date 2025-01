NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at PHILADELPHIA 5½ 2½ (37½) NY Giants at GREEN BAY 10 9½ (41½)…

NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at PHILADELPHIA 5½ 2½ (37½) NY Giants at GREEN BAY 10 9½ (41½) Chicago Washington 4½ 6½ (44½) at DALLAS Buffalo 1½ 3½ (36½) at NEW ENGLAND at ATLANTA 7½ 7½ (48½) Carolina at TAMPA BAY 13½ 14½ (44½) New Orleans at INDIANAPOLIS 5½ 3½ (44½) Jacksonville at TENNESSEE 1½ 1½ (36½) Houston LA Chargers 4½ 6½ (42½) at LAS VEGAS at NY JETS 2½ 1½ (38½) Miami Seattle 2½ 7 (38½) at LA RAMS at DENVER 7½ 10½ (40½) Kansas City at ARIZONA 2½ 4½ (42½) San Francisco at DETROIT 2½ 2½ (56½) Minnesota

College Football

Thursday

Orange Bowl – Semifinal

Miami Gardens, Fla.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Notre Dame 1½ 1½ (46½) Penn State

Friday

Cotton Bowl – Semifinal

Arlington, Texas

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Ohio State 5½ 5½ (53½) Texas

NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at OKLAHOMA CITY 2 (221½) Boston New Orleans 4½ (235) at WASHINGTON at CLEVELAND 15 (222½) Charlotte at ORLANDO 6 (212) Utah at HOUSTON 5½ (219½) LA Lakers at GOLDEN STATE 2½ (226½) Sacramento

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at PENN STATE 6½ Indiana Cent. Conn. St. 8½ at MERCYHURST Florida Atlantic 2½ at EAST CAROLINA at WAGNER 2½ Fairleigh Dickinson at BOSTON UNIVERSITY 4½ Army Lehigh 1½ at LOYOLA (MD) at LIU 7½ Chicago State at UCONN 14½ Providence at MOUNT ST. MARY’S 5½ Niagara at MARIST 1½ Quinnipiac at RIDER 1½ Manhattan at SACRED HEART 9½ Canisius at PURDUE 8½ Northwestern at SIENA 1½ Iona at BUCKNELL 1½ Colgate at NAVY 1½ Lafayette at AMERICAN 4½ Holy Cross Stonehill 1½ at SAINT FRANCIS (PA) at DRAKE 9½ Murray State Kansas 5½ at UCF at ILLINOIS STATE 6½ Southern Illinois Illinois 8½ at WASHINGTON at OREGON 3½ Maryland at MEMPHIS 8½ North Texas

National Hockey League (NHL)

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE New York -160 at CHICAGO +130 at BOSTON -122 N.Y Islanders +102 at CAROLINA -225 Pittsburgh +184 at TORONTO -192 Philadelphia +158 Tampa Bay -205 at ANAHEIM +168

