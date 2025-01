NFL Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at BALTIMORE 17½ 17½ (41½) Cleveland Cincinnati 2½ 1½ (48½) at PITTSBURGH Sunday…

NFL

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at BALTIMORE 17½ 17½ (41½) Cleveland Cincinnati 2½ 1½ (48½) at PITTSBURGH

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at GREEN BAY 10 10½ (41½) Chicago Washington 4½ 4½ (44½) at DALLAS Buffalo 1½ 2½ (38½) at NEW ENGLAND at ATLANTA 7½ 7½ (48½) Carolina at TAMPA BAY 13½ 13½ (43½) New Orleans Houston 1½ 1½ (38½) at TENNESSEE at INDIANAPOLIS 5½ 4½ (45½) Jacksonville at PHILADELPHIA 5½ 2½ (37½) NY Giants Seattle 2½ 6½ (38½) at LA RAMS at DENVER 7½ 10½ (39½) Kansas City at ARIZONA 2½ 4½ (42½) San Francisco LA Chargers 4½ 4½ (40½) at LAS VEGAS Miami 2½ 1½ (39½) at NY JETS at DETROIT 2½ 2½ (56½) Minnesota

College Football

Thursday

Sugar Bowl – Quarterfinal

New Orleans

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Notre Dame 1½ 1½ (45½) Georgia

Gator Bowl

Jacksonville, Fla.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Ole Miss 12½ 17½ (51½) Duke

Friday

First Responder Bowl

University Park, Texas

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Texas State 6½ 13½ (61½) North Texas

Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Charlotte, N.C.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Minnesota 1½ 8½ (42½) Virginia Tech

Saturday

Bahamas Bowl

Nassau, New Providence

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Buffalo 3½ 2½ (50½) Liberty

Friday, Jan. 10

Cotton Bowl – Semifinal

Arlington, Texas

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Ohio State 5½ 5½ (53½) Texas

NBA

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Boston 3½ (220) at MINNESOTA at MIAMI 1½ (225½) Indiana at OKLAHOMA CITY 9½ (218½) LA Clippers at MILWAUKEE 13½ (218½) Brooklyn at GOLDEN STATE 2½ (218) Philadelphia at LA LAKERS 9 (223½) Portland

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at CHARLESTON SOUTHERN 1½ Gardner-Webb Longwood 2½ at PRESBYTERIAN at NORTH FLORIDA 7½ Austin Peay at WINTHROP 14½ South Carolina Upstate at HOLY CROSS 2½ Loyola (MD) Troy 2½ at APPALACHIAN STATE at QUEENS 7½ Stetson FGCU 8½ at WEST GEORGIA at COLGATE 5½ Army at PENN STATE 5½ Northwestern at CHARLESTON (SC) 8½ Hampton Elon 6½ at N.C. A&T South Alabama 4½ at GEORGIA STATE at NORTHEASTERN 4½ Delaware American 3½ at NAVY at NORTH ALABAMA 12½ Bellarmine at LEHIGH 3½ Bucknell Boston University 1½ at LAFAYETTE at HOFSTRA 5½ William & Mary at MONMOUTH 6½ Stony Brook at COASTAL CAROLINA 2½ Louisiana Arkansas State 11½ at OLD DOMINION at GEORGIA SOUTHERN 9½ UL Monroe at WRIGHT STATE 12½ Green Bay Memphis 3½ at FLORIDA ATLANTIC at LIBERTY 8½ Western Kentucky Milwaukee 1½ at OAKLAND at HIGH POINT 8½ Radford Robert Morris 4½ at DETROIT MERCY Middle Tennessee 3½ at FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL at JAMES MADISON 11½ Southern Miss Drexel 4½ at CAMPBELL Lipscomb 5½ at JACKSONVILLE at UNC WILMINGTON 5½ Towson at MARSHALL 1½ Texas State UC Irvine 8½ at CAL POLY at NORTHERN ARIZONA 2½ Idaho State Purdue 6½ at MINNESOTA at MURRAY STATE 6½ Illinois State at NORTH DAKOTA STATE 2½ St. Thomas at UMKC 3½ South Dakota at NORTH DAKOTA 4½ Omaha at NORTHERN COLORADO 7½ Weber State at EASTERN ILLINOIS 3½ Lindenwood at TENNESSEE STATE 2½ Southeast Missouri State Eastern Kentucky 3½ at CENTRAL ARKANSAS at TENNESSEE TECH 2½ Southern Indiana at INDIANA 4½ Rutgers at UT MARTIN 1½ Little Rock at EASTERN WASHINGTON 1½ Montana at GONZAGA 34½ Portland at SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 15½ Denver at IDAHO 1½ Montana State at NEW MEXICO STATE 1½ Sam Houston at UTEP 2½ Louisiana Tech at SIU-EDWARDSVILLE 7½ Western Illinois Maryland 6½ at WASHINGTON at CSU BAKERSFIELD 1½ UC Davis at OREGON 4½ Illinois at SAINT MARY’S (CA) 16½ Pepperdine San Francisco 14½ at PACIFIC CSU Northridge 4½ at CSU FULLERTON Oregon State 4½ at LOYOLA MARYMOUNT Santa Clara 13½ at SAN DIEGO UC Riverside 4½ at LONG BEACH STATE at HAWAII 2½ UCSB

National Hockey League (NHL)

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at WASHINGTON -154 Minnesota +128 Boston -115 at N.Y RANGERS -104 at COLUMBUS -114 Detroit -105 at FLORIDA -122 Carolina +102 Toronto -114 at N.Y ISLANDERS -105 at WINNIPEG -275 Anaheim +220 at DALLAS -184 Ottawa +152 at CALGARY OFF Utah OFF at COLORADO -225 Buffalo +184 at SEATTLE -130 Vancouver +108 at VEGAS -196 Philadelphia +162 Tampa Bay -275 at SAN JOSE +220

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.