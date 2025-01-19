All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 29 21 5 3 0 45 102 67…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 29 21 5 3 0 45 102 67 Peoria 28 19 5 2 2 42 114 64 Knoxville 32 17 11 2 2 38 99 101 Fayetteville 32 18 12 2 0 38 95 108 Roanoke 28 16 9 2 1 35 104 88 Quad City 32 15 14 2 1 33 105 114 Birmingham 29 14 12 2 1 31 88 93 Evansville 32 13 15 2 2 30 88 101 Macon 32 11 18 3 0 25 78 104 Pensacola 32 9 19 1 3 22 84 117

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Birmingham 3, Roanoke 2

Huntsville 2, Macon 1

Fayetteville 4, Pensacola 3

Quad City 6, Knoxville 5

Evansville 4, Peoria 3

Saturday’s Games

Roanoke 2, Birmingham 1

Huntsville 2, Macon 1

Pensacola 7, Fayetteville 1

Quad City 4, Knoxville 2

Peoria 3, Evansville 1

Sunday’s Games

Knoxville at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.

Fayetteville at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Huntsville at Birmingham, 2:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

