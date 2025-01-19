All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|29
|21
|5
|3
|0
|45
|102
|67
|Peoria
|28
|19
|5
|2
|2
|42
|114
|64
|Knoxville
|32
|17
|11
|2
|2
|38
|99
|101
|Fayetteville
|32
|18
|12
|2
|0
|38
|95
|108
|Roanoke
|28
|16
|9
|2
|1
|35
|104
|88
|Quad City
|32
|15
|14
|2
|1
|33
|105
|114
|Birmingham
|29
|14
|12
|2
|1
|31
|88
|93
|Evansville
|32
|13
|15
|2
|2
|30
|88
|101
|Macon
|32
|11
|18
|3
|0
|25
|78
|104
|Pensacola
|32
|9
|19
|1
|3
|22
|84
|117
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Birmingham 3, Roanoke 2
Huntsville 2, Macon 1
Fayetteville 4, Pensacola 3
Quad City 6, Knoxville 5
Evansville 4, Peoria 3
Saturday’s Games
Roanoke 2, Birmingham 1
Huntsville 2, Macon 1
Pensacola 7, Fayetteville 1
Quad City 4, Knoxville 2
Peoria 3, Evansville 1
Sunday’s Games
Knoxville at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.
Fayetteville at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Huntsville at Birmingham, 2:05 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
