Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Score $55 Bonus for Rams-Eagles, Ravens-Bills

Register with our Sleeper promo code and start with a $5 entry. The outcome doesn’t matter, so you’re guaranteed to receive the $55 bonus.

Try including a pick on sale for Josh Allen in your first entry. His total has been dropped to 0.5 total yards, which should be an easy pick for your initial contest. The matchup between the Bills and Ravens is at 6:30 pm ET, which will follow the Rams-Eagles game at 3 pm ET.

Use our Sleeper promo code WTOP by signing up here and enter a $5 contest. Win or lose, you’ll receive $55 in bonus cash to use toward picks on the NFL Playoffs.

NFL Markets for Our Sleeper Promo Code

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Win $55 Bonus In-App Promos Picks on Sale, Protected Picks Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On January 19, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Pick more or less on multiple NFL markets to create an entry on Sunday. Your multiplier and potential winnings will be determined by the number of selections in the contest. These are just a few of the options you can find for the Rams vs. Eagles and Ravens vs. Bills.

Kyren Williams: 0.5 anytime TD

Saquon Barkley: 114.5 rushing yards

Jalen Hurts: 0.5 rush TD

Matthew Stafford: 225.5 passing yards

Puka Nacua: 89.5 receiving yards

Lamar Jackson: 58.5 rushing yards

Mark Andrews: 0.5 anytime TD

Derrick Henry: 16.5 fantasy points

In addition to picks, customers can draft teams every week to compete against other customers for prize pools. Try connecting with your friends on the app to chat about lineups and contests.

Sleeper Promo Code: How to Collect a $55 Bonus

Sleeper was a popular choice for commissioners to use for season-long leagues, but it has now become an option for making daily picks throughout the postseason. New customers in eligible states can complete these steps to start with a bonus.

Register here to apply our Sleeper promo code WTOP. Provide your full name, email address and create a password. Make a deposit with online banking or a debit card. Place a $5 entry.

The $55 bonus is awarded as (11) $5 entries, so it can be split up for several games throughout the week. Find other markets for the NBA, NHL and college sports.

Find More Picks on Sale for the Conference Championships

More picks on sale will be released for the conference championship. Certain markets are decreased, such as passing yards or rushing yards, giving customers a better chance at hitting an entry.

The winner of the Rams vs. Eagles will move on to face the Commanders in the NFC Championship. And the AFC title will be between the Chiefs and the winner of the Ravens vs. Bills. Go to the news feed to learn about the latest injuries and roster news before making your picks next weekend.

Register with our Sleeper promo code WTOP and start with a $5 entry. This will automatically result in a $55 bonus for the NFL Playoffs.