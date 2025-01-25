Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amherst 39, Wilcox-Hildreth 34
Auburn 52, Wilber-Clatonia 32
Battle Creek 49, Pierce 39
Bellevue West 76, Lincoln Southeast 46
Bennington 71, Lincoln Standing Bear 22
Bishop Neumann 66, Ashland-Greenwood 22
Centura 48, Loomis 26
Chadron 45, Gordon/Rushville 44
Clarkson-Leigh 58, Wakefield 39
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines, Iowa 82, Papillion-LaVista South 41
Elkhorn 56, Crete 26
Elkhorn Valley 60, Boyd County 11
Elmwood-Murdock 62, Fillmore Central 37
Freeman 46, Glenwood, Iowa 42
Gering 74, Scottsbluff 48
Grand Island Central Catholic 46, Adams Central 36
Guardian Angels 50, Hartington Cedar Catholic 30
Hill City, S.D. 36, Alliance 21
Johnson County Central 51, Falls City 22
Kearney Catholic 46, Aquinas 35
Kenesaw 56, Pleasanton 37
Lincoln Christian 80, Doniphan-Trumbull 17
Millard North 56, Quincy Home, Ill. 52
Millard South 38, Omaha Westside 21
Norfolk 65, Fremont 36
Omaha Concordia 65, Tekamah-Herman 28
Omaha Marian 67, Lewis Central, Iowa 58
Stanton 40, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 16
Thayer Central 35, Sandy Creek 32
Tri County 51, Centennial 36
West Point-Beemer 54, Wisner-Pilger 46
York 56, North Platte 30
Capitol Conference Tournament=
Douglas County West 65, Conestoga 23
Crossroads Conference Tournament=
BDS 40, Shelby-Rising City 32
East Butler 39, Osceola 34
High Plains Community 51, Hampton 36
Twin River 59, Meridian 37
Goldenrod Conference Tournament=
Third Place=
Heartland Lutheran 46, Central Valley 44
Championship=
Archangels 56, Nebraska Christian 31
Minuteman Activities Conference Tournament=
Consolation=
Banner County 37, Creek Valley 28
Potter-Dix 41, Minatare 24
Third Place=
Garden County 39, Bayard 34
Championship=
South Platte 56, Leyton 47
Nebraska Frontier Conference Tournament=
Boys Town def. College View Academy, forfeit
Cedar Bluffs 47, Omaha Christian Academy 25
Omaha Brownell-Talbot def. Parkview Christian, forfeit
Panhandle Conference Tournament=
Fifth Place=
Cody-Kilgore 39, Hemingford 27
Third Place=
Hay Springs 39, Crawford 26
Championship=
Morrill 43, Edgemont, S.D. 35
SPVA Tournament=
Consolation=
North Platte St. Patrick’s 45, Kimball 33
Perkins County 41, Hershey 34
Championship=
Bridgeport 62, Chase County 36
