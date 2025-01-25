Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Amherst 39, Wilcox-Hildreth 34 Auburn 52, Wilber-Clatonia 32 Battle Creek 49, Pierce 39 Bellevue West 76, Lincoln…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst 39, Wilcox-Hildreth 34

Auburn 52, Wilber-Clatonia 32

Battle Creek 49, Pierce 39

Bellevue West 76, Lincoln Southeast 46

Bennington 71, Lincoln Standing Bear 22

Bishop Neumann 66, Ashland-Greenwood 22

Centura 48, Loomis 26

Chadron 45, Gordon/Rushville 44

Clarkson-Leigh 58, Wakefield 39

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines, Iowa 82, Papillion-LaVista South 41

Elkhorn 56, Crete 26

Elkhorn Valley 60, Boyd County 11

Elmwood-Murdock 62, Fillmore Central 37

Freeman 46, Glenwood, Iowa 42

Gering 74, Scottsbluff 48

Grand Island Central Catholic 46, Adams Central 36

Guardian Angels 50, Hartington Cedar Catholic 30

Hill City, S.D. 36, Alliance 21

Johnson County Central 51, Falls City 22

Kearney Catholic 46, Aquinas 35

Kenesaw 56, Pleasanton 37

Lincoln Christian 80, Doniphan-Trumbull 17

Millard North 56, Quincy Home, Ill. 52

Millard North 56, Quincy, Ill. 52

Millard South 38, Omaha Westside 21

Norfolk 65, Fremont 36

Omaha Concordia 65, Tekamah-Herman 28

Omaha Marian 67, Lewis Central, Iowa 58

Stanton 40, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 16

Thayer Central 35, Sandy Creek 32

Tri County 51, Centennial 36

West Point-Beemer 54, Wisner-Pilger 46

York 56, North Platte 30

Capitol Conference Tournament=

Douglas County West 65, Conestoga 23

Crossroads Conference Tournament=

BDS 40, Shelby-Rising City 32

East Butler 39, Osceola 34

High Plains Community 51, Hampton 36

Twin River 59, Meridian 37

Goldenrod Conference Tournament=

Third Place=

Heartland Lutheran 46, Central Valley 44

Championship=

Archangels 56, Nebraska Christian 31

Minuteman Activities Conference Tournament=

Consolation=

Banner County 37, Creek Valley 28

Potter-Dix 41, Minatare 24

Third Place=

Garden County 39, Bayard 34

Championship=

South Platte 56, Leyton 47

Nebraska Frontier Conference Tournament=

Boys Town def. College View Academy, forfeit

Cedar Bluffs 47, Omaha Christian Academy 25

Omaha Brownell-Talbot def. Parkview Christian, forfeit

Panhandle Conference Tournament=

Fifth Place=

Cody-Kilgore 39, Hemingford 27

Third Place=

Hay Springs 39, Crawford 26

Championship=

Morrill 43, Edgemont, S.D. 35

SPVA Tournament=

Consolation=

North Platte St. Patrick’s 45, Kimball 33

Perkins County 41, Hershey 34

Championship=

Bridgeport 62, Chase County 36

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.