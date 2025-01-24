Niagara takes on Sacred Heart, looks to stop 4-game skid

Sacred Heart Pioneers (7-12, 3-5 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (7-12, 2-6 MAAC) Lewiston, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Sacred Heart Pioneers (7-12, 3-5 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (7-12, 2-6 MAAC)

Lewiston, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara looks to break its four-game skid when the Purple Eagles take on Sacred Heart.

The Purple Eagles have gone 5-3 at home. Niagara averages 11.3 turnovers per game and is 3-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Pioneers are 3-5 in MAAC play. Sacred Heart is 4-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.1 turnovers per game.

Niagara is shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 45.2% Sacred Heart allows to opponents. Sacred Heart averages 5.3 more points per game (75.2) than Niagara gives up (69.9).

The Purple Eagles and Pioneers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jahari Williamson is shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Eagles, while averaging 9.7 points. Justice Smith is averaging 10.1 points over the past 10 games.

Tanner Thomas is shooting 48.9% and averaging 15.7 points for the Pioneers. Amiri Stewart is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Eagles: 3-7, averaging 66.4 points, 27.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Pioneers: 3-7, averaging 77.9 points, 35.3 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.