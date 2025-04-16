Diamondbacks bring 3-game win streak into game against the Marlins

Arizona Diamondbacks (10-7, fourth in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (8-8, third in the NL East) Miami; Wednesday, 6:40…

Arizona Diamondbacks (10-7, fourth in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (8-8, third in the NL East)

Miami; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt (2-1, 3.50 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Marlins: Max Meyer (1-1, 2.00 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -161, Marlins +136; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks seek to build upon a three-game win streak with a victory over the Miami Marlins.

Miami has an 8-8 record overall and a 6-5 record in home games. The Marlins have a 4-2 record in games decided by one run.

Arizona has a 4-3 record in road games and a 10-7 record overall. Diamondbacks hitters have a collective .346 on-base percentage, the second-ranked percentage in the NL.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Otto Lopez has four doubles, two home runs and eight RBI for the Marlins. Matt Mervis is 9-for-30 with five home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

Corbin Carroll has seven doubles, a triple and six home runs while hitting .338 for the Diamondbacks. Josh Naylor is 13-for-39 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .265 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .251 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Nick Fortes: 10-Day IL (oblique), Declan Cronin: 15-Day IL (hip), Connor Norby: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Weathers: 15-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Ketel Marte: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ketel Marte: day-to-day (hamstring), Kendall Graveman: 15-Day IL (back), Blaze Alexander: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kevin Ginkel: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.