Newhook and Dobes propel surging Canadiens to 3-1 win over Stars

DALLAS (AP) — Alex Newhook’s deflection broke a tie midway through the third period and unbeaten rookie Jakub Dobes made 32 saves as the Montreal Canadiens defeated the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Thursday night.

Newhook’s goal stood up following a replay review to check the height of his stick while he was tied up with Dallas’ Wyatt Johnston just outside the crease.

Dobes improved to 4-0-0, with all four victories coming on the road against teams with winning records: Florida, Colorado, Washington and Dallas. The 23-year-old goalie was brought up from Laval of the AHL following the NHL’s Christmas break to back up Sam Montembeault.

Juraj Slafkovsky and Joel Armia also scored for the Canadiens, who have points in 12 of their last 14 games (11-2-1). Armia’s goal was a last-minute empty-netter.

Jason Robertson scored for the Stars, who have lost two of three following a season-best seven-game winning streak. Jake Oettinger stopped 21 shots but had his six-game winning streak snapped.

Robertson gave Dallas a 1-0 lead less than four minutes in, converting a rebound off a shot by Evgenii Dadonov. That advantage lasted less than a minute, though, until Slafkovsky ended a 10-game goal drought.

Takeaways

Canadiens: Montreal defenseman Lane Hutson had an assist and leads NHL rookies with 36 points. He is trying to become the second blueliner to lead rookies in scoring over the past 35 seasons, the other being Vancouver’s Quinn Hughes in 2019-20.

Stars: With Roope Hintz (upper body) now day-to-day, Tyler Seguin (hip) out for the season since Dec. 1 and Mason Marchment (facial fracture) sidelined since Dec. 27, Dallas played five rookie forwards.

Key moment

Dobes made two saves after Oettinger was pulled for an extra skater with 2 1/2 minutes to play.

Key stat

Dallas scored at least four goals in six of its previous nine games, but was unable to generate much offense this time.

Up next

The Canadiens begin a three-game homestand against Toronto on Saturday, while the Stars visit Colorado.

