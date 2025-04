UFL Glance

All Times EDT USFL CONFERENCE W L T Pct PF PA Birmingham 3 2 0 .600 85 79 Michigan 3…

All Times EDT

USFL CONFERENCE

W L T Pct PF PA Birmingham 3 2 0 .600 85 79 Michigan 3 2 0 .600 118 97 Houston 1 3 0 .250 49 82 Memphis 1 4 0 .200 74 108

XFL CONFERENCE

W L T Pct PF PA Arlington 3 1 0 .750 83 43 DC 3 1 0 .750 80 62 St. Louis 3 2 0 .600 119 99 San Antonio 1 3 0 .250 65 103

Saturday, April 26

St. Louis 32, Michigan 27

Sunday, April 27

DC at Arlington, 12 p.m.

Houston at San Antonio, 3 p.m.

Friday, May 2

Arlington at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 3

Memphis at Houston, 12 p.m.

Sunday, May 4

DC at Michigan, 12 p.m.

San Antonio at Birmingham, 4 p.m.

Friday, May 9

DC at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

