Kvaratskhelia posts farewell video to Napoli fans ahead of expected transfer

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia posted a farewell video to Napoli fans on Thursday ahead of a widely expected transfer away from the Italian league.

The 23-year-old Georgia winger, who starred in Napoli’s Serie A title-winning team in 2023, has been linked in France with a move to Paris Saint-Germain, while Premier League leader Liverpool also is reportedly interested.

Kvaratskhelia posted a video on Instagram, with subtitles in both Italian and English, to directly address Napoli fans who affectionately nicknamed him “Kvaradona” in homage to late Argentina great Diego Maradona, the club’s greatest-ever player.

“It’s hard for me, but it’s time to say goodbye. I spent an amazing time here, we shared a lot of memories together, experienced a lot of amazing emotions,” a solemn-looking Kvaratskhelia said. “Napoli was my home, where I felt wonderful thanks to each of you. The path we went through together is still in my mind and it is very emotional. I remember my first goal and feelings.”

Napoli coach Antonio Conte confirmed last Saturday that Kvaratskhelia requested a move.

“I spoke to the player who confirmed this decision to me,” Conte said at that time. “I am disappointed, it was a bolt from the blue, and I am taking a step back.”

PSG has lost superstars Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe and needs to reinvigorate an attack lacking efficiency.

Kvaratskhelia fits the bill as both a scorer and skillful provider with both speed and devastating dribbling ability.

He scored 30 goals in 107 games overall for Napoli and had great chemistry with striker Victor Osimhen during the title-winning campaign — which ended a 33-year wait for the Serie A title, with Maradona starring in that 1990 team.

“Napoli is a football city, Napoli lives with football and I am happy to have been part of this great history,” he said, before stroking a ball attached to leg of a statue of Maradona, and then bowing his head. “It was a great honor for me to wear this journey.”

He pledged to explain the reasons for his decision to leave when the time is right.

“I say goodbye but you will always be in my heart,” said Kvaratskhelia, who wore the No. 77 jersey. “I know that your heart is very broken but one day I will tell you everything.”

He ended the video with a visit to the Spagnoli district where Maradona’s giant mural is located. Maradona, who died in November 2020, is revered in the city.

“I could not leave without visiting this special place as this is where you get the most genuine feeling of what Diego means to this city. Here he is admired above all else,” Kvaratskhelia said. “I have to say goodbye to Diego. Goodbye Diego, Goodbye Napoli.”

