GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allen Park 55, Melvindale 4
Allendale 59, West Michigan Aviation 10
Alma 77, Bridgeport 54
Belding 51, Grand Rapids NorthPointe 34
Berrien Springs 37, Parchment 29
Beverly Hills Groves 57, Pinckney 42
Boyne City 47, Mancelona 31
Brown City 49, Mayville 7
Byron Center South Christian 58, Wyoming 44
Caledonia 59, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 29
Calumet 48, Ishpeming Westwood 42
Canton 40, Macomb Dakota 36
Carney-Nadeau 52, Bark River-Harris 49
Cedar Springs 59, Wyoming Potter’s House Christian 26
Coloma 37, Bangor 21
Comstock Park 45, Fruitport 31
Concord 49, Bronson 46
Cooks Big Bay de Noc 66, Mackinac Island 31
Corunna 54, Chesaning 40
Croswell-Lexington 44, Port Huron 40
DeWitt 48, Traverse City Central 18
Detroit Leadership 26, Detroit Old Redford 24
Detroit Western Intl 34, American International 10
East Grand Rapids 58, Cadillac 40
East Jackson 49, Olivet 32
East Jordan 47, Battle Creek St Philip 25
East Kentwood 46, Grandville 38
Eben Junction Superior Central 40, Rapid River 22
Edison 54, Clarkston 46
Ellsworth 61, Alba 17
Frankenmuth 60, Freeland 33
Fremont 67, Muskegon Orchard View 33
Garber 49, Bay City John Glenn 31
Genesee 80, The New Standard 61
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 58, Grand Rapids Christian 33
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 35, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 27
Grand Rapids West Catholic 57, Wayland Union 38
Grandville Calvin 45, Kelloggsville 9
Hale 65, Fairview 24
Hancock 62, Dollar Bay 7
Hart 58, Mason County Central 30
Hemlock 59, Ithaca 25
Holland Black River 54, Grand Rapids Sacred Heart 33
Holland Christian 39, Zeeland West 36
Homer 61, Union City 37
Houghton 67, Baraga 48
Howell 51, Grand Ledge 19
Hudsonville 54, Holland West Ottawa 35
Ionia 54, Hastings 27
Jackson Lumen Christi 57, Jackson Northwest 29
Lake Linden-Hubbell 68, Wakefield-Marenisco Gogebic 53
Lake Odessa Lakewood 45, Battle Creek Pennfield 29
Lenawee Christian 62, Adrian 37
Marquette 46, Kingsford 39
Marshall 69, Mattawan 19
Mendon 44, Centreville 39
Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 67, Reed City 36
Monroe St Mary Catholic Central 62, Whiteford 34
Montague 47, North Muskegon 30
Mount Pleasant 70, Lapeer 14
Munising 51, Brimley 29
Muskegon Mona Shores 34, Byron Center 23
Negaunee 50, Iron Mountain 29
New Buffalo 28, Calhoun Christian 15
North Dickinson 62, North Central 21
Northville 37, Farmington Hills Mercy 34
Onsted 53, Erie-Mason 21
Parma Western 37, Battle Creek Lakeview 27
Perry 54, Holly 12
Petoskey 63, Charlevoix 24
Pewamo-Westphalia 53, Flint Powers 50
Phillips, Ill. 48, Detroit Mumford 46
Plymouth Christian 38, Lutheran Westland 36
Ravenna 68, Hesperia 9
Reading 48, Quincy 38
Rockford 60, Grand Haven 48
Rockford Guilford, Ill. 60, St. Clair Shores South Lake 26
Rogers City 57, Heston 21
Rudyard 50, Engadine 33
Saginaw Nouvel 81, Carrollton 5
Saginaw Valley Lutheran 48, All Saints (MI) 43
Saline 56, Brownstown Woodhaven 31
Sault Ste Marie 57, Harbor Springs 41
Shelby 41, Holton 29
South Haven 61, Gobles 54
St Johns 45, Lowell 35
Stephenson 44, Ironwood 42
Stevensville Lakeshore 66, Niles 39
Stockbridge 45, Springport 37
Walled Lake Northern 62, Novi 32
Warren Michigan Collegiate 41, Detroit Voyageur 22
West Iron County 55, Crystal Falls Forest Park 33
Whitehall 60, Oakridge High School 39
Yale 46, Harbor Beach 26
Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 55, Ann Arbor Huron 19
Zeeland East 44, Hudsonville Unity Christian 32
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
