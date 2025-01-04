GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Allen Park 55, Melvindale 4 Allendale 59, West Michigan Aviation 10 Alma 77, Bridgeport 54 Belding 51,…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allen Park 55, Melvindale 4

Allendale 59, West Michigan Aviation 10

Alma 77, Bridgeport 54

Belding 51, Grand Rapids NorthPointe 34

Berrien Springs 37, Parchment 29

Beverly Hills Groves 57, Pinckney 42

Boyne City 47, Mancelona 31

Brown City 49, Mayville 7

Byron Center South Christian 58, Wyoming 44

Caledonia 59, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 29

Calumet 48, Ishpeming Westwood 42

Canton 40, Macomb Dakota 36

Carney-Nadeau 52, Bark River-Harris 49

Cedar Springs 59, Wyoming Potter’s House Christian 26

Coloma 37, Bangor 21

Comstock Park 45, Fruitport 31

Concord 49, Bronson 46

Cooks Big Bay de Noc 66, Mackinac Island 31

Corunna 54, Chesaning 40

Croswell-Lexington 44, Port Huron 40

DeWitt 48, Traverse City Central 18

Detroit Leadership 26, Detroit Old Redford 24

Detroit Western Intl 34, American International 10

East Grand Rapids 58, Cadillac 40

East Jackson 49, Olivet 32

East Jordan 47, Battle Creek St Philip 25

East Kentwood 46, Grandville 38

Eben Junction Superior Central 40, Rapid River 22

Edison 54, Clarkston 46

Ellsworth 61, Alba 17

Frankenmuth 60, Freeland 33

Fremont 67, Muskegon Orchard View 33

Garber 49, Bay City John Glenn 31

Genesee 80, The New Standard 61

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 58, Grand Rapids Christian 33

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 35, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 27

Grand Rapids West Catholic 57, Wayland Union 38

Grandville Calvin 45, Kelloggsville 9

Hale 65, Fairview 24

Hancock 62, Dollar Bay 7

Hart 58, Mason County Central 30

Hemlock 59, Ithaca 25

Holland Black River 54, Grand Rapids Sacred Heart 33

Holland Christian 39, Zeeland West 36

Homer 61, Union City 37

Houghton 67, Baraga 48

Howell 51, Grand Ledge 19

Hudsonville 54, Holland West Ottawa 35

Ionia 54, Hastings 27

Jackson Lumen Christi 57, Jackson Northwest 29

Lake Linden-Hubbell 68, Wakefield-Marenisco Gogebic 53

Lake Odessa Lakewood 45, Battle Creek Pennfield 29

Lenawee Christian 62, Adrian 37

Marquette 46, Kingsford 39

Marshall 69, Mattawan 19

Mendon 44, Centreville 39

Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 67, Reed City 36

Monroe St Mary Catholic Central 62, Whiteford 34

Montague 47, North Muskegon 30

Mount Pleasant 70, Lapeer 14

Munising 51, Brimley 29

Muskegon Mona Shores 34, Byron Center 23

Negaunee 50, Iron Mountain 29

New Buffalo 28, Calhoun Christian 15

North Dickinson 62, North Central 21

Northville 37, Farmington Hills Mercy 34

Onsted 53, Erie-Mason 21

Parma Western 37, Battle Creek Lakeview 27

Perry 54, Holly 12

Petoskey 63, Charlevoix 24

Pewamo-Westphalia 53, Flint Powers 50

Phillips, Ill. 48, Detroit Mumford 46

Plymouth Christian 38, Lutheran Westland 36

Ravenna 68, Hesperia 9

Reading 48, Quincy 38

Rockford 60, Grand Haven 48

Rockford Guilford, Ill. 60, St. Clair Shores South Lake 26

Rogers City 57, Heston 21

Rudyard 50, Engadine 33

Saginaw Nouvel 81, Carrollton 5

Saginaw Valley Lutheran 48, All Saints (MI) 43

Saline 56, Brownstown Woodhaven 31

Sault Ste Marie 57, Harbor Springs 41

Shelby 41, Holton 29

South Haven 61, Gobles 54

St Johns 45, Lowell 35

Stephenson 44, Ironwood 42

Stevensville Lakeshore 66, Niles 39

Stockbridge 45, Springport 37

Walled Lake Northern 62, Novi 32

Warren Michigan Collegiate 41, Detroit Voyageur 22

West Iron County 55, Crystal Falls Forest Park 33

Whitehall 60, Oakridge High School 39

Yale 46, Harbor Beach 26

Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 55, Ann Arbor Huron 19

Zeeland East 44, Hudsonville Unity Christian 32

