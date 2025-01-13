FanDuel Promo Code: Bet Vikings-Rams for $200 NFL Playoff Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

First-time FanDuel bettors can enjoy a “Bet $5, Get $200” promotion after creating an account. Any $5 wager activates a $200 payout in bonus bets, regardless of the odds or outcome.

The opening round of the NFL Playoffs concludes with Vikings-Rams in Glendale, AZ. This is a rematch of Thursday Night Football in Week 8, which the Rams won 30-20 at home. Bet on Minnesota or Los Angeles at FanDuel to secure a $200 bonus before the second stage of the postseason kicks off this weekend.

FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $200 Welcome Bonus for NFL Playoffs

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets In-App Promos MIN-LAR No Sweat SGP, 30% Profit Boost, Kick of Destiny 3 Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On January 13, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The “Bet $5, Get $200” is nothing short of a no-brainer for prospective FanDuel customers. Start with the links in this post to register, then place $5 or more on a market from the NFL or another sport. Win or lose, FanDuel will issue $200 in bonus bets that serve as a guaranteed bankroll starter for the rest of an eventful week.

Use the $200 bonus to tackle Vikings-Rams, the final Wild Card matchup in the NFL Playoffs. The winner will head to Philadelphia to play the Eagles on Sunday. The rest of the Divisional Round is already set with odds on FanDuel, meaning players can tackle Texans-Chiefs, Commanders-Lions and Ravens-Bills will their $200 sign-up bonus.

Take a few minutes to capitalize on FanDuel’s limited-time welcome offer. Here’s how eligible bettors can earn $200 in bonus bets tonight:

to activate the automatically. Fill out each field with a name, email address and other vital account information.

Use any of FanDuel’s secure payment methods and deposit at least $5.

Place $5 or more on the Vikings-Rams game or another matchup.

The initial bet triggers a $200 payout in bonus bets that will be conveyed within 72 hours. The bonus is delivered as a lump sum and is playable for seven days.

More Vikings-Rams Offers on FanDuel App

Secure even more winnings for Vikings-Rams on the FanDuel Sportsbook app. For starters, new and existing FanDuel bettors can build a Same Game Parlay on the house with a “No Sweat” token, providing a bonus bet refund after a loss. There’s also a 30% profit boost on MIN-LAR wagers and featured parlays for all players. Meanwhile, make a free pick for “Kick of Destiny 3” starring Peyton and Eli Manning. Select which brother will win a head-to-head kicking contest on Super Sunday and earn a share of $10 million in bonus bets if you’re right.

