FanDuel Promo Code: $200 Bonus, Make Free Kick of Destiny Pick

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services This is a chance for players to sign up and start locking in bonuses with the latest FanDuel promo code offer. Not to mention, there are opportunities to start locking in offers on the Super Bowl. Set up a new account by clicking here .







New users who redeem this offer can win $200 in bonuses on any game. Start with a winning $5 wager to lock in these bonuses.

FanDuel Sportsbook will start out each new player with this 40-1 odds boost. We also recommend checking out the Kick of Destiny promo. Players can start locking up bonuses before the Eagles and Chiefs meet in the Super Bowl.

Click here to access this FanDuel promo code offer and start with a $5 bet. Players who pick a winner will receive $200 bonus.

FanDuel Promo Code: Sign Up, Win $200 Bonus

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets With a Win In-App Promos NBA No Sweat SGP, Kick of Destiny 3, 25% NHL SGP Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On January 30, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This FanDuel promo provides new players with an extraordinary opportunity to win on the NBA. Set up a new account and start with a $5 bet on any game. Players who pick a winner will receive $200 in bonuses.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are -450 on the moneyline against the Atlanta Hawks. Existing users would need to risk $900 on Cleveland to win $200. New players can secure $200 in bonuses with a $5 winning wager on the Cavaliers.

With that said, picking a winner is easier said than done, but it’s easy to see the value this offer brings to the table. Apply this 40-1 boost to the NBA, NHL, college basketball or any other sport.

How to Secure This FanDuel Promo Code

It only takes a few minutes to register with FanDuel Sportsbook and start reaping the rewards. Set up a new user profile by following these simple steps:

Click here to start the sign-up process. This will redirect players to a registration landing page.

to start the sign-up process. This will redirect players to a registration landing page. Answer the required information sections to set up a new account and make a cash deposit of $5 or more.

Place a $5 bet on the NBA or any other sport to get $200 in bonuses with a win.

Use these bonuses to make picks on the NBA, NHL, college basketball and more.

Kick of Destiny 3

The Kick of Destiny is back for a third consecutive year, but Rob Gronkowski won’t be the main attraction this time around. The Manning brothers will face off in a field goal-kicking competition at halftime of the Super Bowl.

Choose between Peyton and Eli in the Kick of Destiny promo on FanDuel Sportsbook. Players who pick correctly will receive a share of $10 million in bonus bets. The Super Bowl is still over a week away, but new players can start getting in on the action early.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.