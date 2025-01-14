Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Up to $1,000 No Sweat Bets for NBA

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

New Fanatics Sportsbook customers are able to score 10 No Sweat Bets on the NBA, college basketball and more. Each “No Sweat” token protects $100 losses, meaning bettors can spend up to $1,000 on cash wagers without stressing over defeat.

The busy week continues with exciting NBA and college basketball games, then concludes with the NFL Divisional Round. Fanatics’ latest welcome offer allows first-time bettors to get $100 back in bonus bets if their “No Sweat” wager falls short. Do this 10 times and cover up to $1,000 in qualifying wagers over the next several days.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code No Code Needed Through Our Links New User Offer 10 x $100 No Sweat Bets In-App Promos Odds Boosts, Rewards, Featured Parlays Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On January 14, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Current Fanatics customers are used to seeing the app entice new players with multi-day promotions. For new bettors in legal U.S. states, Fanatics offers a unique “10x$100” promotion featuring 10 “No Sweat” tokens for their favorite teams and games. If a No Sweat Bet worth up to $100 settles as a loss, Fanatics will cover the damage with a one-time bonus bet in its place.

Fanatics bettors can spread their No Sweat Bets out over the next few days or use them all in quick succession. Tuesday’s NBA slate has plenty of opportunities for prospective players, with matchups like Cavaliers-Pacers, Thunder-76ers and Nuggets-Mavericks on tap. Meanwhile, the college basketball slate features #11 Texas A&M vs. #8 Kentucky and top-ranked Auburn hosting #15 Mississippi State.

Anyone interested in the “10x$100” Fanatics promo must meet the following requirements before claiming their No Sweat Bets:

to instantly activate the Verify a full name, date of birth and other essential information.

Deposit $10 or more through any of Fanatics’ preferred payment methods.

Receive 10 “No Sweat” tokens that protect cash wagers of up to $100 each.

The “No Sweat” tokens are available for 10 days after the first cash deposit. Bet up to $100 with each and score cash winnings after a victory or a one-time bonus bet after a loss.

In-App Boosts for All Customers

Check out Fanatics’ additional promotions on the app. Fanatics Sportsbook is currently a mobile-only betting platform, so every bettor can access these deals before they’re gone.

Start by securing a 20% profit boost on eligible Same Game Parlay wagers for any game. There’s also a +325 boost (prev. +275) on Duke and Kentucky each winning, and NBA stars Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Zion Williamson each recording 25+ points.

Fanatics will have more offers available ahead of the four NFL Divisional Round games this weekend: Texans-Chiefs, Commanders-Lions, Rams-Eagles and Ravens-Bills.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.