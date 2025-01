ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale’s return to broadcasting delayed by accident at home

Dick Vitale’s return to broadcasting following cancer treatments will be delayed after the ESPN college basketball analyst had an accident…

Dick Vitale’s return to broadcasting following cancer treatments will be delayed after the ESPN college basketball analyst had an accident at his Florida home.

Vitale announced Saturday he will not be on the call for next Saturday’s game between No. 3 Duke and Wake Forest after the accident caused short-term physical limitations. The 85-year-old said the accident was not cancer-related and he’s expected to make a full recovery.

No timetable has been set for his return.

“I’m devastated that I won’t be courtside with my ESPN buddy Dave O’Brien and with all the players and fans, especially because of the overwhelming response I received when news of my planned return was announced,” Vitale told ESPN. “I was anxiously awaiting the chance to feel the excitement and energy of a college basketball environment for the first time in nearly two years.”

Vitale announced last month that he’s cancer free following his fourth bout with the disease in a little over three years. He had surgery in the summer to remove cancerous lymph nodes from his neck.

Vitale was previously treated for melanoma and lymphoma, and had radiation treatments last year for vocal cord cancer.

“I’m sorry that unable to post about sports, but I’m recovering from a tough fall & being kept active at the hospital,” Vitale posted on X Saturday night “Good news is the neurosurgeons have said I am making great strides & surgery not necessary. So sorry that I can’t get at courtside as was planned.”

The Basketball Hall of Famer has been with ESPN since 1979, the year the network launched. The former college and NBA coach called ESPN’s first college basketball broadcast.

He’s also a longtime fundraiser for cancer research, helping friend Jim Valvano to the stage at the 1993 ESPYs, where Valvano delivered his famous “Don’t give up” speech. Valvano died of adenocarcinoma less than two months later.

