All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 15 10 .600 — Boston 14 13 .519 2…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 15 10 .600 — Boston 14 13 .519 2 Toronto 12 13 .480 3 Tampa Bay 11 14 .440 4 Baltimore 10 14 .417 4½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 15 10 .600 — Cleveland 14 10 .583 ½ Kansas City 12 14 .462 3½ Minnesota 9 16 .360 6 Chicago 6 19 .240 9

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 14 11 .560 — Texas 14 11 .560 — Houston 13 11 .542 ½ Los Angeles 12 12 .500 1½ Athletics 12 13 .480 2

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 18 7 .720 — Philadelphia 13 12 .520 5 Miami 11 13 .458 6½ Washington 11 14 .440 7 Atlanta 10 14 .417 7½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 16 10 .615 — Milwaukee 13 13 .500 3 Cincinnati 12 13 .480 3½ St. Louis 10 15 .400 5½ Pittsburgh 10 16 .385 6

West Division

W L Pct GB San Diego 17 8 .680 — San Francisco 17 9 .654 ½ Los Angeles 16 9 .640 1 Arizona 14 11 .560 3 Colorado 4 20 .167 12½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 3, Minnesota 0, 7 innings

Seattle 4, Boston 3

Kansas City 7, Colorado 4, 1st game

Kansas City 6, Colorado 2, 2nd game

Baltimore 2, Washington 1

L.A. Angels 4, Pittsburgh 3

Tampa Bay 7, Arizona 4, 10 innings

Athletics 4, Texas 3

Friday’s Games

Baltimore at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Miami at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

Texas at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Toronto (Gausman 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Fried 4-0), 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Morton 0-5) at Detroit (Jobe 2-0), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 0-3) at Minnesota (Woods Richardson 1-2), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cannon 0-3) at Athletics (Springs 3-2), 4:05 p.m.

Texas (Mahle 3-0) at San Francisco (Ray 3-0), 4:05 p.m.

Boston (Buehler 3-1) at Cleveland (Allen 1-1), 6:10 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 1-2) at Kansas City (Wacha 0-3), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Pepiot 1-3) at San Diego (Cease 1-1), 8:40 p.m.

Miami (Gillispie 0-2) at Seattle (Castillo 2-2), 9:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Boston at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 1:40 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Athletics, 4:05 p.m.

Texas at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City 7, Colorado 4, 1st game

San Francisco 6, Milwaukee 5

Kansas City 6, Colorado 2, 2nd game

Baltimore 2, Washington 1

L.A. Angels 4, Pittsburgh 3

Tampa Bay 7, Arizona 4, 10 innings

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Texas at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee (Priester 1-0) at St. Louis (Gray 3-0), 2:15 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 2-2) at Colorado (Senzatela 1-3), 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Holmes 2-1) at Washington (Lord 0-2), 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Luzardo 2-0) at Chicago Cubs (Brown 2-1), 4:05 p.m.

Texas (Mahle 3-0) at San Francisco (Ray 3-0), 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Holmes 2-1) at Arizona (Kelly 3-1), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Pepiot 1-3) at San Diego (Cease 1-1), 8:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Sasaki 0-1), 9:10 p.m.

Miami (Gillispie 0-2) at Seattle (Castillo 2-2), 9:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Texas at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Miami at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 7:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.