Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

April 25, 2025, 10:03 AM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 15 10 .600
Boston 14 13 .519 2
Toronto 12 13 .480 3
Tampa Bay 11 14 .440 4
Baltimore 10 14 .417

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Detroit 15 10 .600
Cleveland 14 10 .583 ½
Kansas City 12 14 .462
Minnesota 9 16 .360 6
Chicago 6 19 .240 9

West Division

W L Pct GB
Seattle 14 11 .560
Texas 14 11 .560
Houston 13 11 .542 ½
Los Angeles 12 12 .500
Athletics 12 13 .480 2

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 18 7 .720
Philadelphia 13 12 .520 5
Miami 11 13 .458
Washington 11 14 .440 7
Atlanta 10 14 .417

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 16 10 .615
Milwaukee 13 13 .500 3
Cincinnati 12 13 .480
St. Louis 10 15 .400
Pittsburgh 10 16 .385 6

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Diego 17 8 .680
San Francisco 17 9 .654 ½
Los Angeles 16 9 .640 1
Arizona 14 11 .560 3
Colorado 4 20 .167 12½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 3, Minnesota 0, 7 innings

Seattle 4, Boston 3

Kansas City 7, Colorado 4, 1st game

Kansas City 6, Colorado 2, 2nd game

Baltimore 2, Washington 1

L.A. Angels 4, Pittsburgh 3

Tampa Bay 7, Arizona 4, 10 innings

Athletics 4, Texas 3

Friday’s Games

Baltimore at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Miami at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

Texas at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Toronto (Gausman 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Fried 4-0), 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Morton 0-5) at Detroit (Jobe 2-0), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 0-3) at Minnesota (Woods Richardson 1-2), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cannon 0-3) at Athletics (Springs 3-2), 4:05 p.m.

Texas (Mahle 3-0) at San Francisco (Ray 3-0), 4:05 p.m.

Boston (Buehler 3-1) at Cleveland (Allen 1-1), 6:10 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 1-2) at Kansas City (Wacha 0-3), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Pepiot 1-3) at San Diego (Cease 1-1), 8:40 p.m.

Miami (Gillispie 0-2) at Seattle (Castillo 2-2), 9:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Boston at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 1:40 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Athletics, 4:05 p.m.

Texas at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City 7, Colorado 4, 1st game

San Francisco 6, Milwaukee 5

Kansas City 6, Colorado 2, 2nd game

Baltimore 2, Washington 1

L.A. Angels 4, Pittsburgh 3

Tampa Bay 7, Arizona 4, 10 innings

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Texas at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee (Priester 1-0) at St. Louis (Gray 3-0), 2:15 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 2-2) at Colorado (Senzatela 1-3), 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Holmes 2-1) at Washington (Lord 0-2), 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Luzardo 2-0) at Chicago Cubs (Brown 2-1), 4:05 p.m.

Texas (Mahle 3-0) at San Francisco (Ray 3-0), 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Holmes 2-1) at Arizona (Kelly 3-1), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Pepiot 1-3) at San Diego (Cease 1-1), 8:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Sasaki 0-1), 9:10 p.m.

Miami (Gillispie 0-2) at Seattle (Castillo 2-2), 9:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Texas at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Miami at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 7:10 p.m.

