All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|15
|10
|.600
|—
|Boston
|14
|13
|.519
|2
|Toronto
|12
|13
|.480
|3
|Tampa Bay
|11
|14
|.440
|4
|Baltimore
|10
|14
|.417
|4½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|15
|10
|.600
|—
|Cleveland
|14
|10
|.583
|½
|Kansas City
|12
|14
|.462
|3½
|Minnesota
|9
|16
|.360
|6
|Chicago
|6
|19
|.240
|9
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|14
|11
|.560
|—
|Texas
|14
|11
|.560
|—
|Houston
|13
|11
|.542
|½
|Los Angeles
|12
|12
|.500
|1½
|Athletics
|12
|13
|.480
|2
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|18
|7
|.720
|—
|Philadelphia
|13
|12
|.520
|5
|Miami
|11
|13
|.458
|6½
|Washington
|11
|14
|.440
|7
|Atlanta
|10
|14
|.417
|7½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|16
|10
|.615
|—
|Milwaukee
|13
|13
|.500
|3
|Cincinnati
|12
|13
|.480
|3½
|St. Louis
|10
|15
|.400
|5½
|Pittsburgh
|10
|16
|.385
|6
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Diego
|17
|8
|.680
|—
|San Francisco
|17
|9
|.654
|½
|Los Angeles
|16
|9
|.640
|1
|Arizona
|14
|11
|.560
|3
|Colorado
|4
|20
|.167
|12½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 3, Minnesota 0, 7 innings
Seattle 4, Boston 3
Kansas City 7, Colorado 4, 1st game
Kansas City 6, Colorado 2, 2nd game
Baltimore 2, Washington 1
L.A. Angels 4, Pittsburgh 3
Tampa Bay 7, Arizona 4, 10 innings
Athletics 4, Texas 3
Friday’s Games
Baltimore at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Miami at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
Texas at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Toronto (Gausman 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Fried 4-0), 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Morton 0-5) at Detroit (Jobe 2-0), 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 0-3) at Minnesota (Woods Richardson 1-2), 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cannon 0-3) at Athletics (Springs 3-2), 4:05 p.m.
Texas (Mahle 3-0) at San Francisco (Ray 3-0), 4:05 p.m.
Boston (Buehler 3-1) at Cleveland (Allen 1-1), 6:10 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 1-2) at Kansas City (Wacha 0-3), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Pepiot 1-3) at San Diego (Cease 1-1), 8:40 p.m.
Miami (Gillispie 0-2) at Seattle (Castillo 2-2), 9:40 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
Boston at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 1:40 p.m.
Houston at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Athletics, 4:05 p.m.
Texas at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Miami at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Kansas City 7, Colorado 4, 1st game
San Francisco 6, Milwaukee 5
Kansas City 6, Colorado 2, 2nd game
Baltimore 2, Washington 1
L.A. Angels 4, Pittsburgh 3
Tampa Bay 7, Arizona 4, 10 innings
Friday’s Games
Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Miami at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Texas at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Milwaukee (Priester 1-0) at St. Louis (Gray 3-0), 2:15 p.m.
Cincinnati (Greene 2-2) at Colorado (Senzatela 1-3), 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Holmes 2-1) at Washington (Lord 0-2), 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Luzardo 2-0) at Chicago Cubs (Brown 2-1), 4:05 p.m.
Texas (Mahle 3-0) at San Francisco (Ray 3-0), 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Holmes 2-1) at Arizona (Kelly 3-1), 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Pepiot 1-3) at San Diego (Cease 1-1), 8:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Sasaki 0-1), 9:10 p.m.
Miami (Gillispie 0-2) at Seattle (Castillo 2-2), 9:40 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Texas at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Miami at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 7:10 p.m.
