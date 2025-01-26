All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 39 27 10 2…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 39 27 10 2 0 56 137 101 Trois-Rivieres 37 25 7 4 1 55 137 95 Norfolk 40 24 13 3 0 51 159 128 Reading 42 17 19 5 1 40 115 135 Worcester 41 16 19 2 4 38 117 145 Maine 38 16 19 3 0 35 100 133 Adirondack 36 14 20 1 1 30 98 130

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 39 28 7 3 1 60 132 73 South Carolina 39 25 10 2 2 54 152 96 Orlando 44 21 17 6 0 48 121 126 Jacksonville 39 22 14 2 1 47 118 104 Atlanta 41 18 18 3 2 41 109 135 Savannah 38 18 18 2 0 38 123 130 Greenville 38 15 18 3 2 35 98 135

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 42 26 10 6 0 58 138 107 Fort Wayne 39 25 13 1 0 51 129 105 Iowa 39 20 13 4 2 46 112 110 Bloomington 38 18 17 1 2 39 98 101 Indy 36 17 15 2 2 38 83 81 Cincinnati 41 15 21 5 0 35 98 123 Kalamazoo 38 14 22 1 1 30 86 117

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tahoe 41 25 13 2 1 53 151 133 Kansas City 39 24 11 3 1 52 143 105 Tulsa 41 22 13 4 2 50 138 125 Wichita 40 22 15 2 1 47 131 110 Idaho 40 21 15 4 0 46 133 132 Rapid City 39 12 20 4 3 31 105 147 Utah 37 13 21 3 0 29 121 157 Allen 39 10 21 7 1 28 100 163

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Bloomington 3, Cincinnati 0

Florida 2, Savannah 0

Maine 3, Worcester 1

Atlanta 3, South Carolina 2

Adirondack 6, Norfolk 1

Indy 4, Kalamazoo 1

Jacksonville 5, Orlando 4

Reading 3, Greenville 2

Kansas City 7, Wheeling 1

Iowa 4, Toledo 3

Rapid City 8, Allen 4

Tulsa 4, Idaho 3

Utah 9, Wichita 3

Tahoe 2, Fort Wayne 0

Orlando at Jacksonville, ppd

Sunday’s Games

Florida 6, Savannah 0

Kalamazoo 6, Bloomington 3

Norfolk 4, Adirondack 2

Trois-Rivieres 4, Maine 2

South Carolina 3, Reading 2

Kansas City 3, Wheeling 1

Toledo 4, Iowa 2

Fort Wayne 6, Tahoe 1

Monday’s Games

Wichita at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Maine at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Tahoe at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Allen, 8:10 p.m.

