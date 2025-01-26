All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Wheeling
|39
|27
|10
|2
|0
|56
|137
|101
|Trois-Rivieres
|37
|25
|7
|4
|1
|55
|137
|95
|Norfolk
|40
|24
|13
|3
|0
|51
|159
|128
|Reading
|42
|17
|19
|5
|1
|40
|115
|135
|Worcester
|41
|16
|19
|2
|4
|38
|117
|145
|Maine
|38
|16
|19
|3
|0
|35
|100
|133
|Adirondack
|36
|14
|20
|1
|1
|30
|98
|130
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|39
|28
|7
|3
|1
|60
|132
|73
|South Carolina
|39
|25
|10
|2
|2
|54
|152
|96
|Orlando
|44
|21
|17
|6
|0
|48
|121
|126
|Jacksonville
|39
|22
|14
|2
|1
|47
|118
|104
|Atlanta
|41
|18
|18
|3
|2
|41
|109
|135
|Savannah
|38
|18
|18
|2
|0
|38
|123
|130
|Greenville
|38
|15
|18
|3
|2
|35
|98
|135
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|42
|26
|10
|6
|0
|58
|138
|107
|Fort Wayne
|39
|25
|13
|1
|0
|51
|129
|105
|Iowa
|39
|20
|13
|4
|2
|46
|112
|110
|Bloomington
|38
|18
|17
|1
|2
|39
|98
|101
|Indy
|36
|17
|15
|2
|2
|38
|83
|81
|Cincinnati
|41
|15
|21
|5
|0
|35
|98
|123
|Kalamazoo
|38
|14
|22
|1
|1
|30
|86
|117
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tahoe
|41
|25
|13
|2
|1
|53
|151
|133
|Kansas City
|39
|24
|11
|3
|1
|52
|143
|105
|Tulsa
|41
|22
|13
|4
|2
|50
|138
|125
|Wichita
|40
|22
|15
|2
|1
|47
|131
|110
|Idaho
|40
|21
|15
|4
|0
|46
|133
|132
|Rapid City
|39
|12
|20
|4
|3
|31
|105
|147
|Utah
|37
|13
|21
|3
|0
|29
|121
|157
|Allen
|39
|10
|21
|7
|1
|28
|100
|163
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Bloomington 3, Cincinnati 0
Florida 2, Savannah 0
Maine 3, Worcester 1
Atlanta 3, South Carolina 2
Adirondack 6, Norfolk 1
Indy 4, Kalamazoo 1
Jacksonville 5, Orlando 4
Reading 3, Greenville 2
Kansas City 7, Wheeling 1
Iowa 4, Toledo 3
Rapid City 8, Allen 4
Tulsa 4, Idaho 3
Utah 9, Wichita 3
Tahoe 2, Fort Wayne 0
Orlando at Jacksonville, ppd
Sunday’s Games
Florida 6, Savannah 0
Kalamazoo 6, Bloomington 3
Norfolk 4, Adirondack 2
Trois-Rivieres 4, Maine 2
South Carolina 3, Reading 2
Kansas City 3, Wheeling 1
Toledo 4, Iowa 2
Fort Wayne 6, Tahoe 1
Monday’s Games
Wichita at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Maine at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Norfolk at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Tahoe at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Allen, 8:10 p.m.
