DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus foor NFL Wild Card Sunday

Set up a new account and place a $5 bet on the NFL or any other sport. New users will receive a $200 bonus instantly. From there, use these bonus bets to go all in on the four NFL playoff games left this weekend.

DraftKings Sportsbook is one of the most well-known sportsbooks in the country and that doesn’t happen by accident. Great promos, an easy-to-use app and competitive odds are all reasons why bettors are signing up.

Click here to sign up with this DraftKings promo code offer and win $200 in bonuses with any $5 bet on the NFL.

This is an opportunity for bettors to hit the ground running. Sunday is one of the best days of the year to be a football fan. There are three intriguing matchups (odds are subject to change before kickoff):

Buffalo Bills (-8.5) vs. Denver Broncos

Philadelphia Eagles (-4.5) vs. Green Bay Packers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3) vs. Washington Commanders

This DraftKings promo will set up new players with eight $25 bonus bets valid for up to one week after the original wager settles. Use these bonus bets on the NFL, NBA, NHL, college basketball, college football or any other available market.

This promo is only available for first-time depositors on DraftKings Sportsbook. Skip the promo code by signing up using the step-by-step instructions below:

Click here to automatically activate this offer. This will send players to a registration landing page.

to automatically activate this offer. This will send players to a registration landing page. Answer the required prompts to create an account and start with a $5+ cash deposit.

Place a $5 bet on any NFL game to win $200 in bonuses (eight $25 bonus bets).

Start using these bonus bets on the NFL playoffs or any other available market this weekend.

NFL Wild Card Weekend is already underway after Saturday’s games, but Sunday will be the fullest day for football fans. With three games, there is no shortage of options available on DraftKings Sportsbook.

We recommend checking out the other in-app offers after locking in this $200 instant bonus. Bettors can secure a no sweat parlay on any game during Wild Card Weekend. If that parlay loses, players will be eligible for bonus bets back. There is also a King of the End Zone promo that puts $2 million in bonus bets on the line.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.