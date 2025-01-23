DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Instant Bonus for NBA, NFL Weekend

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The latest DraftKings promo code offer will set up new players with an instant bonus. Set up a new account and start with a $5 bet on the NBA or any other sport. Click here to take advantage of this instant bonus.







Anyone who starts with this $5 bet will secure $200 in total bonuses. Players will win these bonus bets immediately after placing that $5 wager. From there, new users will have eight $25 bonus bets to use on the NBA, NHL, college basketball, NFL and more.

DraftKings Sportsbook should be a go-to option for bettors in 2025. This new promo is a perfect starting point, but there are tons of different ways to get in on the action. Grab these bonuses in time for this busy weekend.

Click here to redeem this DraftKings promo code offer and start with a $5 bet to win $200 in bonuses instantly.

DraftKings Promo Code Delivers $200 Instant Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed Through Our Links New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets Instantly In-App Promos All-Parlay CBB Boost, Soccer SGP Boost, NHL Goalscorer Odds Surge, NBA Triple Boost Pack, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On January 23, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This DraftKings promo is an uncomplicated offer. Simply create an account, make a cash deposit and start with a $5 bet on any game. This will trigger a $200 instant bonus.

New users will receive eight $25 bonus bets to use on any available market. We expect to see a lot of interest in the NBA on Thursday night, but there is no shortage of options. The NFL playoffs continue on Sunday with Eagles-Commanders and Chiefs-Bills.

How to Redeem This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Set up a new account by signing up with any of the links on this page. Here is a quick walkthrough to help new users get started:

Click on any of the links on this page to start signing up, including here .

. There is no need to manually enter a promo code. Answer the required information sections to set up a new account.

Deposit $5 or more in cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

Start with a $5 bet on the NBA or any other sport to win $200 in bonus bets instantly.

Use these bonus bets on the NBA, NFL, NHL, college basketball or any other sport.

Other Ways to Bet on the NBA This Week

There are tons of different ways to bet on the NBA this week. It all starts with this $200 instant bonus, but there are other options available in the DraftKings Sportsbook app. Players can secure a triple boost pack for the NBA on Thursday night. This in-app promo comes with three profit boosts for Thursday’s games. There are also boosts and bonuses available on the NHL, NFL, college basketball and more. Don’t miss out on the chance to raise the stakes on the NBA this week.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.