DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $200 Instant Bonus for Notre Dame-PSU

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services With the first of two CFP semifinal games on deck, now is the perfect time to capitalize on the “Bet $5, Get $200” DraftKings promo code offer. Click here to qualify for the promotion worth $200 in bonus bets.







New DraftKings Sportsbook customers can bet as little as $5 on Notre Dame-Penn State or another game this evening. Within seconds, DraftKings will issue $200 in bonus bets to use toward this game and others in the coming days.

The College Football Playoff is down to four teams. Notre Dame and Penn State face off in Miami Gardens for the Orange Bowl on Thursday night. Tomorrow, Ohio State will battle Texas in Arlington for the Cotton Bowl. DraftKings bettors can use their $200 bonus on both games and build a cash bankroll in time for the CFP Championship on January 20.

Click here to qualify for this DraftKings promo code offer and get $200 in bonus bets immediately following any $5 bet, win or lose.

DraftKings Promo Code: Flip $5 Into $200 Bonus for ND-PSU

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed Through Our Links New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets Instantly In-App Promos ND-PSU Profit Boost, NBA No Sweat SGP, NFL King of the End Zone Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On January 9, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The latest sign-up offer from DraftKings is a must-have for sports fans in legal betting states. Thanks to this post, any $5 wager on a game like ND-PSU triggers $200 in bonus bets on the spot, no questions asked. Think of it as a guaranteed 40-to-1 payout or winning a wager with +4000 odds. Plus, a victorious $5+ bet still yields the full cash profit.

Get started today with a bet on Notre Dame vs. Penn State. The Fighting Irish handled Indiana and Georgia by double digits and enter tonight’s matchup as a 1.5-point favorite on DraftKings. Meanwhile, the Nittany Lions crushed SMU and Boise State before heading to Hard Rock Stadium for the Orange Bowl.

Qualify for Bonus With DraftKings Promo Code

Sign up for DraftKings by completing each step below:

Click here to activate the DraftKings promo code .

to activate the . Verify several pieces of basic account information, including a name and date of birth.

Choose any of DK’s secure payment methods (online banking, debit card, etc.) and deposit at least $5.

Place a cash wager worth $5 or more on Notre Dame-Penn State or another betting market.

Receive $200 in bonus bets on the spot, regardless of the odds or outcome.

DraftKings’ $200 bonus is conveyed as eight (8) $25 bonus bets. New players have seven days to play through their entire bonus.

CFP Boosts on DraftKings App

More exciting offers await bettors on the DraftKings Sportsbook app. DK offers a one-time profit boost token on any eligible market from Notre Dame-Penn State, as well as Ohio State-Texas on Friday night. The app’s other boosts target NHL and college basketball parlays, while NBA and NFL Same Game Parlays qualify for a “No Sweat” token.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.