DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $200 Bonus for NFL Conference Championships

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Head into Sunday’s NFL doubleheader with a no-brainer DraftKings promo code offer. Click here and bet $5 to earn a guaranteed $200 bonus for Commanders-Eagles and Bills-Chiefs.







New DraftKings customers can turn a $5 wager into $200 in bonus bets. The bonus is conveyed immediately after a player’s first bet, giving them funds for Sunday’s conference championship games.

The “Bet $5, Get $200” offer on DraftKings is a game-changer for prospective bettors in legal U.S. states. No other sportsbook offers an instant 40-to-1 payout, which DraftKings is delivering through the links and banners within this post.

Click here to activate this DraftKings promo code offer and earn $200 in bonus bets following any $5 NFL wager.

DraftKings Promo Code: Flip $5 NFL Bet Into $200 Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed Through Our Links New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets Instantly In-App Promos No Sweat Parlay, SGP + Live Boosts, $2M King of the End Zone, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On January 26, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Even if a bettor’s favorite NFL team isn’t on the field this weekend, the “Bet $5, Get $200” offer from DraftKings makes them an automatic winner. Register for DraftKings Sportsbook today and place just $5 on any betting market. Before long, DraftKings will issue $200 in bonus bets, even if the initial wager settles as a loss.

The next step is to convert the $200 bonus into cold, hard cash. Start with bets on Sunday’s conference title games, starting with Commanders-Eagles. These NFC East rivals meet for the third time after splitting their season series, with Washington a six-point underdog on the road. Later, the Bills and Chiefs go head-to-head for the AFC crown. Kansas City is a 1.5-point favorite despite losing to Buffalo in Week 11.

Register for DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Players interested in DraftKings Sportsbook don’t need a literal promo code. Instead, they can follow these instructions to sign up and score a game-changing $200 bonus for NFL Sunday:

Click here or another link in this post to activate the DraftKings promo code automatically.

or another link in this post to activate the automatically. Fill out the required fields to verify basic account information.

Deposit at least $5 using any of the secure payment methods.

Bet $5 or more on Commanders-Eagles or Bills-Chiefs.

Complete each step to receive $200 in bonus bets on the spot. DK’s bonus is issued as eight (8) $25 bonus bets that expire seven days from issuance.

Championship Sunday Offers on DraftKings App

More opportunities to build a bankroll await on the DraftKings Sportsbook app. Start with a “No Sweat” token to refund a losing NFL parlay with a one-time bonus bet. Next, get profit boosts on eligible Same Game Parlay and SGPx markets, along with live props from either game.

DraftKings also has a unique “King of the End Zone” promotion for Sunday’s doubleheader. Take any player to score a touchdown from Commanders-Eagles or Bills-Chiefs, and you’ll win a share of $2 million in bonus bets if that player records the longest touchdown of the day.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.