Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services A $5 bet on any NBA or NFL Playoffs game is all it takes to earn a $200 guaranteed bonus this weekend. Sign up here to unlock the latest DraftKings promo code offer and get in on this weekend’s action.







New players who register via the links on this page will not need to enter a DraftKings promo code when signing up for an account. These links will instantly activate the bet $5, get $200 guaranteed bonus offer for any game.

Regardless of whether you want to bet on the NBA, NFL, NHL, or UFC 311 this weekend, DraftKings Sportsbook’s offer has you covered. You can get things started with a $5 wager on the NBA on Friday. This includes huge matchups like Timberwolves-Knicks, where Julius Randle and Karl-Anthony Towns will face their former teams. You could instead get an early bet in on the NFL or UFC 311 and lock in your $200 in bonus bets ahead of time.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 NBA, NFL Playoffs Promo

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed Through Our Links New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets Instantly In-App Promos NBA SGP(x) Profit Boost, Divisional Weekend No Sweat Promo, UFC 311 All-Parlay Boost Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On January 17, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

DraftKings Sportsbook is one of very few legal online sportsbooks to offer a guaranteed bonus. It should come as no surprise that DraftKings’ offer is the largest of its kind, eclipsing a similar $150 bonus available from bet365. All it takes is a $5 wager on the NBA, NHL, NFL, or UFC to secure a 40x return in bonus bets. The best part is the bet doesn’t even need to win for the bonus to convey.

You can choose from a wide array of player props and game markets with this offer. If you think Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will score 20+ points, the Grizzlies and Spurs will go under the total points line, or Patrick Mahomes will throw for 3+ touchdowns against Houston, you can bet $5+. Win or lose, you’ll collect $200 in bonus bets that you can then use on games and bouts in the league of your choice.

How to Register for This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Signing up with DraftKings Sportsbook should only take a couple of minutes. Here’s how to get in on the action with a guaranteed bonus:

to unlock the latest DraftKings promo code offer. Fill out the required information fields with your full name, address, phone number, birthdate, and email address.

Make a deposit of $5 or more.

Confirm you’re in a state with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Head to any NBA or NFL game.

Wager $5+ on the market of your choice.

If your first cash wager wins, you’ll earn back your stake along with a cash profit. Win or lose, you’ll lock in $200 in bonus bets that will convey as eight $25 bonus bets.

Weekend In-App Promos

DraftKings Sportsbook has a ton of in-app promos available for this weekend’s action in the NBA, NFL, and UFC 311. Here are a few of the top offers via the promos section of the app:

NBA SGP(x) Profit Boost: You’ll receive a profit boost token to apply to any qualifying NBA SGP(x) bet.

You’ll receive a profit boost token to apply to any qualifying NBA SGP(x) bet. Divisional Weekend No Sweat: This promo will issue a bonus bet to your account if your qualifying NFL Divisional Weekend Parlay settles as a loss.

This promo will issue a bonus bet to your account if your qualifying NFL Divisional Weekend Parlay settles as a loss. NFL SGP(x) Boost: This offer will add a profit boost token to your account for use on an NFL SGP or SGPx bet.

This offer will add a profit boost token to your account for use on an NFL SGP or SGPx bet. UFC 311 All-Parlay Boost: With this offer, you’ll receive a profit boost token for a qualifying UFC 311 parlay or SGP(x) bet.

