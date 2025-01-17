Reaction to the death of soccer great Denis Law, ‘the hero of a generation’

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Describing Denis Law as the “hero of a generation,” Manchester United led tributes to one of…

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Describing Denis Law as the “hero of a generation,” Manchester United led tributes to one of its greatest players following confirmation of his death at 84 on Friday.

Scotland’s joint-leading scorer had been diagnosed with dementia in 2021.

“Everyone at Manchester United is mourning the loss of Denis Law, the King of the Stretford End,” United said in a statement. The club added he will “always be celebrated as one of the club’s greatest and most beloved players.

“The ultimate goal-scorer, his flair, spirit and love for the game made him the hero of a generation.”

Law scored 237 goals in 404 appearances for United and was part of its acclaimed “Holy Trinity” alongside Bobby Charlton and George Best in its all-conquering team of the 1960s.

He was the only Scottish player to win the Ballon d’Or.

“On behalf of European football,” UEFA posted on X, “we are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Denis Law. One of Scottish football’s true greats, he was a Ballon d’Or winner in 1964 before lifting the European Cup with Manchester United in 1968. Rest in peace, Denis.”

“A true great,” Scotland’s national teams wrote on X. “We will not see his likes again.”

Former United captain Bryan Robson wrote in a column in the Daily Mail, “Denis was more than just a fantastic footballer, he was a fantastic man. So generous with his time and everything delivered with that great sense of humour of his.

“He would always be in my greatest ever Manchester United XI. He was a player so many of his peers idolised and with good reason, that iconic image of him with his sleeves pulled down and the one-arm salute after scoring.

“No one could represent what Manchester United stood for better than him. Full of flair on the pitch and a gentleman off it.”

Liverpool club posted on X: “Denis was a rival player but so highly thought of. As (former manager) Bill Shankly once said, ‘Denis Law could dance on eggshells.’”

Frank Bruno, the former world heavyweight boxing champion, wrote on X: Denis Law what a Legend with a double Capital L I loved him as a player what a character. Then we met on the circuit I remember once with George Best & Denis I walked in the dressing room and Denis said to George “Right you punch him I’ll nick his money” He talked so fast in in a Scottish accent some times I said “slow down your mouth will get a speeding ticket”. He was great fun to be with people like Dennis were rare Pure Gold on & off the pitch.”

The Alzheimers Society wrote on X: “We’re deeply saddened by the news that our supporter, Denis Law, has died with dementia. We’ll be forever grateful that Denis and his family raised not only money for Alzheimers Society, but a great deal of awareness too.”

Law also played for his first club Huddersfield Town, Torino, and Manchester City twice, including his last season in 1974.

Huddersfield Town wrote on X: “A legend of not only our great Club, but an immortal of the sport as a whole, he will be deeply missed and his memory cherished by us all.”

Italy’s Torino wrote on X that it remembered “with emotion and affection” its former forward from the 1961-62 season: “An iconic figure in the history of the Granata (Maroons): the day spent together during The Bull’s (another Torino nickname) centenary, 3 December 2006, was unforgettable.”

City replied to United’s post on X by saying, “The whole of Manchester, including everyone at City, is mourning with you. Rest in peace, Denis.”

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.