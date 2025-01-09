Brazilian star Marta re-signs with the Orlando Pride through 2026

Brazilian star Marta is staying with the Orlando Pride. The six-time FIFA world player of the year has re-signed with…

Brazilian star Marta is staying with the Orlando Pride.

The six-time FIFA world player of the year has re-signed with the defending National Women’s Soccer League champions through 2026.

Marta, 38, has played for the Pride since 2017. She defied her age in captaining the Pride to a 1-0 victory over the Washington Spirit in the league championship game last year. Along the way, Orlando won the NWSL Shield, the team’s first-ever trophy.

“This is a team where everybody works for each other, where everyone believes in each other, and I’m so excited to continue this journey with this club,” she said in a statement Thursday. “Last year we proved everyone wrong and did something so special, as a team, and that’s why I’m so happy to have the opportunity to sign for two more years. Personally, it also means a lot to me that I will reach 10 seasons as an Orlando Pride player, a special number for me as I have worn the No. 10 jersey most of my career.”

Marta scored 11 goals this season, one of her best with the Pride, including the game-winner in a 3-2 victory over the Kansas City Current in the semifinals. She got past two sliding defenders before outwitting the Current’s goalkeeper, and Orlando’s defense held the rest of the way.

Marta has 42 goals across 128 career appearances with the Pride.

On the international stage, Marta has played in six World Cups for Brazil and played last summer in her sixth Olympics, earning a silver medal after falling in the final to the United States. She previously said it would be her final year with the national team.

Marta’s club career started in Brazil when she was just 16. She has also played in Sweden and in the U.S. professional women’s leagues that came before the NWSL.

Marta was a free agent following the 2024 season. Haley Carter, Orlando’s sporting director and vice president of sporting operations, said re-signing Marta was a priority.

“The impact she has made on our team, our locker room and our community is evident, of course through her incredible skill as a player, but even more so through her selfless and exemplary leadership style,” Carter said.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.