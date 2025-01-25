Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sports fans can lock in a $1,500 first-bet offer for any NFL, NBA, NHL, or college basketball game this weekend. Clicking here and entering BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500 will activate a $1,500 first-bet offer for any matchup.







Prospective bettors who sign up with BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500 will activate a $1,500 first-bet offer that issues a bonus bet refund following a loss. This offer is applicable to any game in the NFL or another league this weekend.

Sunday’s pair of NFL Conference Championship Games kicks off in the afternoon with an NFC East clash. In that one, Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders will take on Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles. After that, Buffalo will attempt to stop Kansas City’s quest for a third-straight Super Bowl. You can place an early bet on either of those games or any of Saturday’s offerings in the NBA, NHL, and more.

Click here and enter BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500 to unlock a $1,500 first-bet offer for any NFL, NBA, NHL, or college basketball game.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500: Score $1,500 NFL, NBA Weekend Promo

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500 New User Offer First Bet up to $1,500 In-App Promos $1,000,000 Playoff Football Challenge, Big Game Playoffs SGP Boost Token Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On January 25, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

BetMGM has the strong distinction of being the legal online sportsbook with the largest first-bet offer on the market. With BetMGM, you can wager up to $1,500 knowing that if your first bet settles as a loss, you’ll receive a bonus bet refund that can be applied to other games. Keep in mind that player props and game markets are available for games in any league this weekend.

That means you could wager $500 on Jayden Daniels to throw for 300+ yards on Sunday or take the Chiefs to beat the Bills. Losing your wager would trigger a $500 bonus bet refund. If you simply want to bet $50 on the Celtics to beat the Mavericks on Saturday, that’s available as well. A loss would earn you back $50 in bonus bets for use on another game this weekend.

How to Sign Up with BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500

It will only take a few minutes to register for a BetMGM account. If you want to unlock a $1,500 first-bet offer, complete the following steps:

Click here and enter BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500.

and enter BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500. Fill out the necessary personal information fields.

Confirm you’re in a state with access to BetMGM.

Make a $10+ initial deposit.

Navigate to the matchup of your choice.

Wager up to $1,500 on any qualifying NFL, NBA, NHL, or college basketball betting market.

BetMGM will return your initial wager along with cash winnings if your first bet wins. If it loses, you’ll receive a bonus bet refund of up to $1,500.

NFL In-App Promos

There are two in-app promos available for Sunday’s NFL action. The first is the Big Game Playoffs SGP Boost Token offer. This promo will add a profit boost token to your account that you can apply to a qualifying same-game parlay. If your bet wins, you’ll collect even bigger winnings. The second offer is the $1,000,000 Playoff Football Challenge. This is a free-to-play contest that requires players to answer questions correctly. Winning can earn you bonus bets.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.