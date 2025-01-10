Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: $150 Bonus for Ohio State-Texas, NBA Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services End the week with one of two big-time offers from the latest bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Click here to secure a $150 bonus or a $1,000 Safety Net ahead of the Cotton Bowl or any NBA showdown this weekend.







New bet365 customers can bet $5 on any game to receive $150 in bonus bets guaranteed. Alternatively, they can opt for a First Bet Safety Net that covers a qualifying loss worth up to $1,000 with a complete bonus bet refund.

The same code unlocks two contrasting sportsbook offers, so it’s up to players to decide which promotion works better for them. Make a selection before placing a suitable cash wager on Ohio State vs. Texas, the NBA or the NFL Playoffs.

Click here and enter the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 during registration to lock in the “Bet $5, Get $150” or a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Pick Welcome Offer for CFP, NBA

First-time bet365 customers have two options this week. The first choice produces a $150 bonus after any $5 cash wager, win or lose. The second option is a First Bet Safety Net that’s deployed after a loss of up to $1,000. Each deal requires the code WTOP365 by a new player in a legal U.S. state.

Friday’s must-watch games for bet365 customers include Ohio State vs. Texas. The Buckeyes are six-point favorites against the Longhorns in the Cotton Bowl, with the winning team advancing to face Notre Dame in the CFP Championship on January 20. Meanwhile, NBA action continues with Thunder-Knicks and Bucks-Magic headlining the seven-game slate.

Bet365 Bonus Code Instructions for New Users

Lock in a guaranteed bonus or a fully backed first bet without sweating a loss this weekend. Head to bet365 and follow these vital steps to secure one of the app’s two exclusive welcome offers:

Click here to open the bet365 app.

to open the bet365 app. Fill out the requested information to create an account.

Enter the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 when prompted.

when prompted. Use any secure payment method and deposit at least $10.

Select the “Bet $5, Get $150” or the $1,000 First Bet Safety Net.

Place a corresponding cash wager on any sport.

Bet365’s bonus payouts are conveyed as lump sums that arrive after settlement. Players must use all bonus bets within seven days of issuance.

Cotton Bowl Boost Headlines In-App Offers

Take advantage of bet365’s additional in-app promos on Friday. The best deal is a 50% “super” profit boost on Ohio State-Texas Same Game Parlay wagers. Bet365 also has 30% SGP boosts for the NBA and college basketball.

The “Early Payout Offer” is another standout deal for CFP bettors. Take Ohio State (-250) or Texas (+205) to win outright, and bet365 will settle your stake as a win if your team leads by 17 or more points.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.