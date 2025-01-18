Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get $150 Bonus or $1K Bet for NFL Playoffs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

The two options for new bet365 customers are the “Bet $5, Get $150” and the $1,000 First Bet Safety Net. Players can either receive $150 in bonus bets after any $5 wager or score up to a grand back in bonus bets if their initial wager settles as a loss.

Saturday’s doubleheader features a great matchup from both conferences. First, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs host C.J. Stroud and the Texans. Later, Jayden Daniels and the Commanders visit Jared Goff and the Lions. Bet on either matchup after joining bet365 to build a bankroll for the rest of the NFL Playoffs.

Start here and apply the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to lock in the “Bet $5, Get $150” offer or a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net for Saturday’s NFL action.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Choose Top Offer for NFL Playoffs

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Guaranteed

$1,000 First Bet Safety Net In-App Promos Early Payout Offer, NFL Bet Boosts, Multi-Sport Parlay Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On January 18, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

When signing up for bet365, football fans have two choices. Start with the code WTOP365 before opting for the “Bet $5, Get $150.” This deal activates a $150 payout in bonus bets following any $5 wager on the NFL, win or lose. Conversely, bettors can choose the First Bet Safety Net to guarantee a full refund in bonus bets on a loss of up to $1,000.

Decide between an automatic bonus or full protection on a four-digit wager before tackling the NFL Divisional Round games on Saturday. Bonuses are conveyed immediately after settlement, so a qualifying cash wager on Texans-Chiefs should unlock bonus bets before Commanders-Lions later tonight.

Set up Account With bet365 Bonus Code

Head to bet365 and take advantage of either sign-up offer through the registration instructions below:

Click here and select the correct playing area.

and select the correct playing area. Input each piece of required information, including a full name and date of birth.

Enter the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 when prompted.

when prompted. Deposit at least $10 using any of bet365’s secure payment methods.

Choose the “Bet $5, Get $150” or a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net.

Place a corresponding cash wager on any NFL betting market.

Bet365 issues bonus bets immediately after settlement. All bonuses are conveyed as a lump sum and expire seven days from receipt.

NFL Divisional Round Boosts

Check out more epic promotions on the bet365 Sportsbook app. The site offers an early payout on NFL moneyline bets if a team leads by 17 or more points, even if they lose the game. There are also several Bet Boosts for the Divisional Round, pre-selected parlays and Same Game Parlays with increased odds. Some of the latest Bet Boosts include:

Nico Collins and Travis Kelce Each 50+ Receiving Yards and TD (was +700, now +800)

David Montgomery, Jameson Williams and Brian Robinson Jr. Each Score TD (was +900, now +1000)

