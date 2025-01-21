Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: $150 Bonus or $1K Safety Net for NBA Tuesday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Basketball fans can take advantage of two sign-up bonuses by registering with bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Activate this offer and choose between a guaranteed bonus or a massive safety net bet. Click here to start signing up.







Anyone who wants to keep things simple can start with a $5 bet on the NBA to win $150 in bonuses. Players will receive these bonus bets no matter what happens in the selected game. On the other hand, players can go all in with a $1,000 safety net bet.

Bet365 Sportsbook is one of the top options on the market for bettors this week. Start with a sign-up bonus before checking out the other in-app offers. Use these promos to win on Knicks-Nets, Nuggets-Sixers or any other game this week.

Click here and apply bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to qualify for a $150 bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Choose $150 Bonus or $1,000 Safety Net

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Guaranteed

$1,000 First Bet Safety Net In-App Promos NFL Bet Boosts, Early Payout Offer, Parlay Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On January 21, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Instead of locking players into one type of sign-up bonus, bet365 Sportsbook will set up new players with options. Create a new account and choose between the $150 bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet.

Anyone who starts with a $5 bet will win $150 in bonuses no matter what. This is a great option for players who want to keep things simple.

The other option is for more confident bettors. Lock in a cash wager on the NBA or any other game. Players who lose on that safety net bet will receive up to $1,000 back in bonuses.

How to Sign Up With Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Set up a new user profile in a matter of minutes. Here is a quick breakdown of the registration process:

Click here to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page. Input bonus code WTOP365.

to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page. Input bonus code WTOP365. Answer the required information sections to set up a new user profile.

Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

Bet $5 on the NBA to win $150 in bonuses or lock in a $1,000 safety net bet instead.

A loss on the safety net bet will trigger a refund of up to $1,000 in bonuses.

Tuesday Night NBA Bet Boosts

After grabbing a sign-up bonus, check out the other in-app offers. Basketball fans can secure bet boosts on any of the Tuesday night NBA games. Here is a look at a few of the options:

Jalen Brunson to score 25+ points and Karl-Anthony Towns to record 10+ rebounds (+175)

Cam Johnson, RJ Barrett, Anfernee Simons and Paul George each to score 20+ points (+1366)

Knicks, Heat and Raptors each to win (+194)

Karl-Anthony Towns, Paolo Banchero and Anthony Davis each to score 25+ points (+631)

Mikal Bridges, Gradey Dick and Duncan Robinson each to make 3+ three-pointers (+1076)

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.