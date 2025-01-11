Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The NFL Playoffs kick off with a Saturday double-header and you can unlock a massive offer today with bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Click here and use this code to choose between a first-bet safety net or a guaranteed bonus for Chargers-Texans or Steelers-Ravens.







Prospective bettors who enter bet365 bonus code WTOP365 when signing up for an account can activate a bet $5, get $150 guaranteed bonus offer. Anyone who chooses the first-bet safety net instead can bet up to $1,000 on the NFL Wild Card round and get a bonus bet refund if their wager loses.

CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans will play host to Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers in the first of two games today. After that, an AFC North rivalry will be on full display as Russell Wilson and the Pittsburgh Steelers head to Baltimore to take on Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. You can bet on either of these games with one of two great offers from bet365.

Sign up here and enter bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to unlock a $150 guaranteed bonus or $1,000 first-bet safety net for Chargers-Texans or Steelers-Ravens.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Bet $5, Get $150 NFL Wild Card Saturday Promo

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Guaranteed

$1,000 First Bet Safety Net In-App Promos NFL Early Payout Offer, NFL Bet Boosts, Multi-Sport Parlay Boost Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On January 11, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The great thing about bet365 is the fact that they offer new players the choice of two top offers. Bettors who want to lock in a $150 guaranteed bonus can select the bet $5, get $150 bonus offer when registering for an account. No matter how that bet settles, bet365 will issue $150 in bonus bets to a player’s account. The other option is a $1,000 first-bet safety net that returns a player’s initial stake of up to $1,000 in bonus bets following a loss.

You can bet on game markets like the Ravens to win, the Chargers to cover the spread, or the Steelers and Ravens to go over the total points line. If you want to bet on a player prop like Derrick Henry to rush for 100+ yards or JK Dobbins to score the first touchdown in his game, you can.

How to Sign Up with Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

In order to get your choice of a $150 bonus or $1,000 first-bet safety net, you’ll need to sign up for a bet365 account. Complete the steps below to get started:

Click here and enter bet365 bonus code WTOP365.

and enter bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Complete the necessary information sections with your name, address, phone number, and date of birth.

Make a $10+ initial deposit.

Navigate to the matchup of your choice.

Place your first cash wager.

A $5 bet is all it takes to walk away with $150 in guaranteed bonus bets. However, if you want to bet up to $1,000 with bonus bet backing, choose the first-bet safety net and place your first wager.

NFL Bet Boosts

On the home screen and in the NFL section of the bet365 app, you’ll find enhanced odds markets, as well as featured parlays and same-game parlays. These Bet Boosts come with the chance to win a bigger payout. Here are a few of the top Bet Boosts for today’s Wild Card action:

Nico Collins and Derrick Henry each to score a TD (+324)

Ladd McConKey and Nico Collins each to record 5+ receptions and score a TD (+750)

Pat Freiermuth and Mark Andrews each to score a TD, both teams to score 15+ points (+1000)

JK Dobbins and Derrick Henry each to rush for 100+ yards (+1300)

Lamar Jackson to throw for 300+ yards, rush for 50+ yards, and throw 2+ passing TDs (+1800)

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.