Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services A massive weekend of NFL, NBA, and college basketball action tips off today with a ton of basketball games. If you sign up here with bet365 bonus code WTOP365, you’ll get a $150 guaranteed bonus or $1,000 first-bet safety net for any matchup.







New users can apply bet365 bonus code WTOP365 when signing up to turn a $5 wager into a $150 bonus win or lose. Players who want to bet up to $1,000 with a second chance at the ready can opt instead for the first-bet safety net.

It’s important to note that if you want to bet on the NFL, you can do a day in advance or wait until game day. Either way, you’ll have the option to bet $5 to get a $150 bonus or wager up to $1,000 with a first-bet safety net. You could instead choose to get in on the action sooner with a wager on the NBA, NHL, or college basketball.

Click here and enter bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to unlock a bet $5, get $150 guaranteed bonus or $1,000 first-bet safety net for any NFL, NBA, or college basketball game.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Bet $5, Get $150 NFL, NBA, CBB Promo

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Guaranteed

$1,000 First Bet Safety Net In-App Promos Bet Boosts, NFL Early Payout Offer, Multi-Sport Parlay Boost Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On January 25, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There’s a 14-game NBA slate on tap for Saturday. This includes high-profile matchups like Nuggets-Timberwolves, Celtics-Mavericks, Rockets-Cavaliers, and Bucks-Clippers. If you’re a fan of college hoops, there are multiple matchups featuring two ranked teams. This includes #16 Ole Miss vs. #22 Missouri, #7 Houston vs. #12 Kansas, and #6 Tennessee vs. #1 Auburn.

You can bet on player props or game markets with either offer from bet365. That means you could bet $5 on Houston to win against Kansas, Steph Curry to make 5+ three-pointers, or the Celtics to cover the spread. Any of these bets would earn you $150 in bonus bets win or lose. You could instead bet up to $1,000 on any of these markets or another one entirely and get up to $1,000 back in bonus bets following a loss.

How to Sign Up with Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

If you follow the steps in the registration guide below, it will only take a few minutes to sign up for a bet365 account. Here’s how to get your choice of a $150 bonus or $1,000 first-bet safety net:

Click here and enter bet365 bonus code WTOP365.

and enter bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Fill out the required personal information fields with your full name, address, phone number, and date of birth.

Make a $10+ initial deposit via online banking or another method.

Navigate to the matchup of your choice.

Place a wager that corresponds with your preferred offer.

Selecting the first-bet safety net will back your first bet of up to $1,000 with bonus bets. If that bet loses, you’ll receive a bonus bet refund. Choosing the bet $5, get $150 guaranteed bonus offer will earn you a 30x return in bonus bets win or lose.

Saturday Bet Boosts

In each league’s tab, as well as on the home screen of the bet365 app, you can find enhanced odds on featured parlays and same-game parlays. Let’s take a look at some of the best Bet Boosts for Saturday’s action:

Nuggets, Celtics, and Heat all to win (+186)

Senators to win, Brady Tkachuk and Tim Stutzle each to record 1+ points (+275)

Jack Hughes and Timo Meier each to record 3+ shots on goal, Devils first to score 3 goals (+325)

Karl-Anthony Towns, LeBron James, and Kevin Durant each to score 25+ points (+626)

Domantas Sabonis, Anthony Davis, and Nick Richards eacht o pull down 13+ rebounds (+1363)

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.