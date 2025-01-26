Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Kick off NFL Conference Championship Sunday with a guaranteed bonus or first-bet safety net from bet365. If you sign up here with bet365 bonus code WTOP365, you can either activate a bet $5, get $150 guaranteed bonus offer or a fully-backed wager of up to $1,000.







Prospective bettors will get their choice of two new user promos just by signing up with bet365 bonus code WTOP365. The $150 guaranteed bonus and $1,000 first-bet safety net are eligible for use on Commanders-Eagles or Bills-Chiefs today.

It remains to be seen how Jalen Hurts will look after injuring his knee against the Los Angeles Rams when his Philadelphia Eagles host Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders. Daniels’ exceptional play one week ago was critical in taking down the top seed in the NFC. Over in the AFC, Josh Allen and the Bills will once again try to knock Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs out of the postseason. You can bet on either of these games with one of two great offers from bet365.

Click here and enter bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to secure your choice of a $150 guaranteed bonus or $1,000 first-bet safety net for the NFL Conference Championship games.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Bet $5, Get $150 NFL Conference Championship Promo

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Guaranteed

$1,000 First Bet Safety Net In-App Promos NFL Bet Boosts, Pro Football Early Payout Offer, Multi-Sport Parlay Boost Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On January 26, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Bet365 puts new users in the rare position of having a choice when signing up for an account. As such, you can opt for a fully-backed first bet of up to $1,000 with the first-bet safety net. Losing that bet will trigger a bonus bet refund. If you want a $150 no-brainer bonus, you’ll need to choose the bet $5, get $150 guaranteed bonus offer. Game markets and player props are eligible for either offer.

If you want to wager $5 on the Eagles to win, the Chiefs to cover the spread, or the Bills and Chiefs to go over the total points line, you can. This would earn you $150 in bonus bets no matter what. You could instead wager up to $1,000 on any of those markets or a player prop like Jalen Hurts to score a touchdown. Losing that wager would earn you a bonus bet refund.

How to Sign Up with Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Bet365’s sign-up process is a simple one. Complete the steps below to get in on the action with a $150 guaranteed bonus or $1,000 first-bet safety net:

Click here and enter bet365 bonus code WTOP365.

and enter bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Input your full legal name, residential address, date of birth, and phone number.

Confirm you’re in a state with access to bet365.

Make a deposit of $10 or more via online banking or another method.

Navigate to the NFL Conference Championship of your choice.

Place a $5+ wager for the $150 bonus or bet up to $1,000 on any qualifying market with the first-bet safety net.

You’ll lock in a $150 bonus once your first cash bet settles with the guaranteed bonus offer. If you lose your initial wager with the first-bet safety net, you’ll secure a bonus bet refund of up to $1,000.

NFL Bet Boosts for Conference Championships

Bet365 has multiple featured same-game parlays for the NFC and AFC Conference Championship games. If you head to the NFL section of the app, you’ll find Bet Boosts such as:

AJ Brown and Terry McLaurin each to record 50+ receiving yards and 5+ receptions (+325)

Josh Allen to record 250+ passing yards and 40+ rushing yards and throw for 2+ passing touchdowns (+500)

Jayden Daniels to record 250+ passing yards and 50+ rushing yards and throw for 2+ passing touchdowns (+550)

Saquon Barkley to record 120+ rushing yards and 20+ receiving yards and score 2+ touchdowns (+800)

Josh Allen to score a touchdown and rush for 50+ yards, James cook to rush for 50+ yards and score a touchdown (+850)

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.