Bentancur ‘conscious’ and taken to hospital after injury during Tottenham-Liverpool match

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur was “conscious” after being carried off on a stretcher in the 14th minute of a match against Liverpool in the English League Cup semifinals on Wednesday after falling to the ground at a corner.

Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou provided the update on the the Uruguay international after Tottenham’s 1-0 victory.

Medical staff immediately ran onto the field as Bentancur lay face down on the turf, with players from both teams looking concerned. The 27-year-old Bentancur had tried to head a ball that had been curled in from the right in the sixth minute.

Fans applauded as he was carried off the field. The score was 0-0 at the time in the first-leg match and Tottenham wound up winning on Lucas Bergvall’s 86th-minute goal.

After the game, Postecoglou was asked about Bentancur’s health and said: “Obviously I don’t have all the information but from where I’m standing, he is conscious. He was conscious going off to the dressing rooms.”

Postecoglou said Bentancur would be going to the hospital “to get checked over.”

