Australian Open Results

Sunday

At Melbourne Park

Melbourne, Australia

Purse: AUD43,250,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Sunday from Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Fourth Round

Tommy Paul (12), United States, def. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, 6-1, 6-1, 6-1.

Carlos Alcaraz (3), Spain, def. Jack Draper (15), Britain, 7-5, 6-1, ret.

Alexander Zverev (2), Germany, def. Ugo Humbert (14), France, 6-1, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Novak Djokovic (7), Serbia, def. Jiri Lehecka (24), Czechia, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Women’s Singles

Fourth Round

Aryna Sabalenka (1), Belarus, def. Mirra Andreeva (14), Russia, 6-1, 6-2.

Paula Badosa (11), Spain, def. Olga Danilovic, Serbia, 6-1, 7-6 (2).

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (27), Russia, def. Donna Vekic (18), Croatia, 7-6 (0), 6-0.

Coco Gauff (3), United States, def. Belinda Bencic, Switzerland, 5-7, 6-2, 6-1.

Men’s Doubles

Third Round

Nuno Borges and Francisco Cabral, Portugal, def. Botic Van de Zandschulp and Tallon Griekspoor, Netherlands, 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-3.

Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori (3), Italy, def. Pedro Martinez and Jaume Munar, Spain, 6-3, 7-6 (6).

Mate Pavic, Croatia, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez (1), El Salvador, def. Fabien Reboul and Sadio Doumbia (16), France, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Women’s Doubles

Second Round

Laura Siegemund, Germany, and Beatriz Haddad Maia (15), Brazil, def. Anhelina Kalinina, Ukraine, and Lucia Bronzetti, Italy, 6-0, 7-6 (5).

Zheng Saisai and Wang Xinyu, China, def. Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, and Ena Shibahara (11), Japan, 6-1, 7-5.

Diana Shnaider and Mirra Andreeva, Russia, def. Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini (4), Italy, 7-5, 7-5.

Women’s Doubles

Third Round

Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Romania, and Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, def. Alexandra Panova, Russia, and Hanyu Guo (12), China, 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (6).

Miyu Kato, Japan, and Renata Zarazua, Mexico, def. Asia Muhammad, United States, and Demi Schuurs (7), Netherlands, 4-6, 7-5, 6-1.

Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, and Jelena Ostapenko (3), Latvia, def. Timea Babos, Hungary, and Nicole Melichar-Martinez (13), United States, 6-4, 6-3.

Mixed Doubles

Third Round

Rohan Bopanna, India, and Zhang Shuai, China, def. Taylor Townsend, United States, and Hugo Nys (4), Monaco, walkover.

Asia Muhammad, United States, and Andres Molteni (8), Argentina, def. Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Anna Danilina, Kazakhstan, 6-1, 4-6, 11-9.

John-Patrick Smith and Kimberly Birrell, Australia, def. Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, and Tim Putz (7), Germany, 6-3, 5-7, 10-8.

Olivia Nicholls and Henry Patten, Britain, def. Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori (1), Italy, 6-3, 6-4.

