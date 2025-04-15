Rome derby clashes likened to ‘urban warfare’ with 24 police officers injured

ROME (AP) — The toll from clashes between violent fans and police at the weekend’s Rome derby includes 24 law…

ROME (AP) — The toll from clashes between violent fans and police at the weekend’s Rome derby includes 24 law enforcement officers injured, one arrest and at least 40,000 euros ($45,000) in damaged garbage dumpsters.

Officials in the capital were still trying to sum up the damages after fans on Sunday attacked police in riot gear in a heavily populated area where people had been gathering ahead of the Serie A game between Lazio and Roma.

“I am disgusted,” said Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri. “It’s unacceptable that hooligans transform a day of sport into a scene of urban warfare.”

Some 2,000 police officers were stationed at various flashpoints around the Stadio Olimpico and swept into action when Lazio’s hard-core “ultra” fans attempted to push through a barred-off area.

Fans reacted to the intervention by launching fireworks and other objects at the police officers. Police then responded with tear gas and water cannons.

Serie A league judge Gerardo Mastrandrea on Tuesday announced that he would wait for a more comprehensive report about the clashes before deciding on any punishment for the clubs. But he did order fines of 6,000 euros ($6,800) for Roma and 4,000 euros ($4,500) for Lazio because supporters of the clubs threw flares toward the field during the game. Seven flares were reported from the Roma end and four from the Lazio end.

The derby was restored to an 8:45 p.m. kickoff this season after six years of earlier start times in order to avoid violence. Now next year’s games will likely start earlier again.

Lazio and Roma both expressed solidarity with the injured police officers and denounced the violence.

The game ended 1-1.

The Rome derby has been plagued by violence for years.

In 2004, the derby was suspended due to a false rumor that police had killed a boy outside the stadium.

In January, a car went up in flames outside the stadium before this season’s first derby.

