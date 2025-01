Australian Open Results

Saturday At Melbourne Park Melbourne, Australia Purse: AUD43,250,000 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Saturday from Australian Open…

Saturday

At Melbourne Park

Melbourne, Australia

Purse: AUD43,250,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Saturday from Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Third Round

Alex Michelsen, United States, def. Karen Khachanov (19), Russia, 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Gael Monfils, France, def. Taylor Fritz (4), United States, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (1), 6-4.

Alex de Minaur (8), Australia, def. Francisco Cerundolo (31), Argentina, 5-7, 7-6 (3), 6-3, 6-3.

Learner Tien, United States, def. Corentin Moutet, France, 7-6 (10), 6-3, 6-3.

Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, def. Fabian Marozsan, Hungary, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (6), 6-1, 6-2.

Ben Shelton (21), United States, def. Lorenzo Musetti (16), Italy, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Jannik Sinner (1), Italy, def. Marcos Giron, United States, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

Women’s Singles

Third Round

Iga Swiatek (2), Poland, def. Emma Raducanu, Britain, 6-1, 6-0.

Emma Navarro (8), United States, def. Ons Jabeur, Tunisia, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.

Daria Kasatkina (9), Russia, def. Yulia Putintseva (24), Kazakhstan, 7-5, 6-1.

Eva Lys, Germany, def. Jaqueline Cristian, Romania, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Elena Rybakina (6), Kazakhstan, def. Dayana Yastremska (32), Ukraine, 6-3, 6-4.

Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, def. Beatriz Haddad Maia (15), Brazil, 6-4, 6-2.

Elina Svitolina (28), Ukraine, def. Jasmine Paolini (4), Italy, 2-6, 6-4, 6-0.

Men’s Doubles

Second Round

Rajeev Ram and Austin Krajicek, United States, def. Adam Walton and Tristan Schoolkate, Australia, 6-2, 6-4.

Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, and Hugo Nys (15), Monaco, def. Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Skander Mansouri, Tunisia, 6-7 (4), 6-3, 7-5.

Fabien Reboul and Sadio Doumbia (16), France, def. Luke Johnson, Britain, and Sander Arends, Netherlands, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (7).

Nuno Borges and Francisco Cabral, Portugal, def. Miguel Reyes-Varela, Mexico, and N. Sriram Balaji, India, 7-6 (1), 4-6, 6-3.

Andre Goransson, Sweden, and Sem Verbeek, Netherlands, def. Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury (10), Britain, 6-2, 6-4.

Ariel Behar, Uruguay, and Robert Galloway, United States, def. Jackson Withrow and Nathaniel Lammons (7), United States, 6-2, 6-7 (4), 7-5.

Sander Gille, Belgium, and Jan Zielinski (13), Poland, def. Gregoire Jacq, France, and Orlando Luz, Brazil, 7-6 (2), 4-6, 6-3.

Luke Saville and Li Tu, Australia, def. James Duckworth and Aleksandar Vukic, Australia, 6-1, 7-5.

Lloyd Glasspool and Julian Cash (11), Britain, def. Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Lucas Miedler, Austria, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Second Round

Zhang Shuai, China, and Kristina Mladenovic (9), France, def. Luisa Stefani, Brazil, and Peyton Stearns, United States, 6-2, 6-2.

Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Hao-Ching Chan (5), Taiwan, def. Harriet Dart, Britain, and Diane Parry, France, 6-0, 6-3.

Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Romania, and Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, def. Elise Mertens, Belgium, and Ellen Perez (6), Australia, 6-4, 6-4.

Miyu Kato, Japan, and Renata Zarazua, Mexico, def. Liudmila Samsonova, Russia, and Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Italy, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, and Leylah Annie Fernandez (16), Canada, def. Camilla Rosatello, Italy, and Jaqueline Cristian, Romania, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Mixed Doubles

Second Round

Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori (1), Italy, def. Omar Jasika and Destanee Aiava, Australia, 6-3, 6-4.

Kevin Krawietz, Germany, and Ellen Perez (3), Australia, def. Mate Pavic, Croatia, and Nina Stojanovic, Serbia, 6-4, 6-7 (3), 10-2.

Taylor Townsend, United States, and Hugo Nys (4), Monaco, def. Jason Kubler and Maddison Inglis, Australia, 6-1, 7-5.

John Peers and Olivia Gadecki, Australia, def. Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Robert Galloway, United States, 7-6 (9), 6-1.

Michael Venus and Erin Routliffe (2), New Zealand, def. Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, and Joe Salisbury, Britain, 3-6, 6-3, 10-1.

