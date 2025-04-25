NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Boston 4½ (198) at ORLANDO at MILWAUKEE 5 (230½) Indiana at MINNESOTA 3 (205½)…
NBA
Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Boston
|4½
|(198)
|at ORLANDO
|at MILWAUKEE
|5
|(230½)
|Indiana
|at MINNESOTA
|3
|(205½)
|LA Lakers
MLB
Friday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at DETROIT
|-126
|Baltimore
|+108
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-138
|Toronto
|+118
|Boston
|OFF
|at CLEVELAND
|OFF
|at MINNESOTA
|-205
|LA Angels
|+172
|Houston
|-116
|at KANSAS CITY
|-102
|at ATHLETICS
|-230
|Chicago White Sox
|+190
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-130
|Philadelphia
|+110
|N.Y Mets
|-180
|at WASHINGTON
|+152
|at ST. LOUIS
|-130
|Milwaukee
|+110
|Cincinnati
|-132
|at COLORADO
|+112
|Atlanta
|-122
|at ARIZONA
|+104
|at LA DODGERS
|-215
|Pittsburgh
|+180
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at SEATTLE
|-275
|Miami
|+225
|at SAN DIEGO
|-142
|Tampa Bay
|+120
|Texas
|-116
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-102
National Hockey League (NHL)
Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Washington
|-125
|at MONTREAL
|+104
|Carolina
|-170
|at NEW JERSEY
|+140
|at EDMONTON
|-137
|Los Angeles
|+114
