Live Radio
Home » Sports » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

April 25, 2025, 12:55 AM

NBA

Friday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Boston (198) at ORLANDO
at MILWAUKEE 5 (230½) Indiana
at MINNESOTA 3 (205½) LA Lakers

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at DETROIT -126 Baltimore +108
at N.Y YANKEES -138 Toronto +118
Boston OFF at CLEVELAND OFF
at MINNESOTA -205 LA Angels +172
Houston -116 at KANSAS CITY -102
at ATHLETICS -230 Chicago White Sox +190

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CHICAGO CUBS -130 Philadelphia +110
N.Y Mets -180 at WASHINGTON +152
at ST. LOUIS -130 Milwaukee +110
Cincinnati -132 at COLORADO +112
Atlanta -122 at ARIZONA +104
at LA DODGERS -215 Pittsburgh +180

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at SEATTLE -275 Miami +225
at SAN DIEGO -142 Tampa Bay +120
Texas -116 at SAN FRANCISCO -102

National Hockey League (NHL)

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Washington -125 at MONTREAL +104
Carolina -170 at NEW JERSEY +140
at EDMONTON -137 Los Angeles +114

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up