Australian Open Results

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Alexander Zverev (2), Germany, def. Tommy Paul (12), United States, 7-6 (1), 7-6 (0), 2-6, 6-1.

Women’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Paula Badosa (11), Spain, def. Coco Gauff (3), United States, 7-5, 6-4.

Aryna Sabalenka (1), Belarus, def. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (27), Russia, 6-2, 2-6, 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori (3), Italy, def. Nuno Borges and Francisco Cabral, Portugal, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Andre Goransson, Sweden, and Sem Verbeek, Netherlands, def. Mate Pavic, Croatia, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez (1), El Salvador, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

Women’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Erin Routliffe (2), New Zealand, def. Miyu Kato, Japan, and Renata Zarazua, Mexico, 6-3, 6-2.

Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, and Jelena Ostapenko (3), Latvia, def. Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Romania, and Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, 6-2, 5-7, 7-5.

Mixed Doubles

Quarterfinals

Olivia Nicholls and Henry Patten, Britain, def. Irina Khromacheva, Russia, and Jackson Withrow, United States, 6-2, 6-2.

Michael Venus and Erin Routliffe (2), New Zealand, def. Asia Muhammad, United States, and Andres Molteni (8), Argentina, 6-7 (2), 6-1, 10-5.

John Peers and Olivia Gadecki, Australia, def. Rohan Bopanna, India, and Zhang Shuai, China, 2-6, 6-4, 11-9.

John-Patrick Smith and Kimberly Birrell, Australia, def. Kevin Krawietz, Germany, and Ellen Perez (3), Australia, 6-2, 3-6, 10-6.

