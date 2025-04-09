Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog going on minor league rehab assignment in attempt to return

DENVER (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog is taking another step toward playing his first NHL game in nearly three years, with…

DENVER (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog is taking another step toward playing his first NHL game in nearly three years, with the Colorado Avalanche sending their captain on a minor league conditioning assignment.

The Avalanche on Wednesday assigned Landeskog to the Colorado Eagles of the American Hockey League. The Eagles play home games Friday and Saturday.

A knee injury and subsequent surgeries have sidelined Landeskog since he helped the Avalanche win the Stanley Cup in 2022. Landeskog could be activated for Game 1 of Colorado’s first-round playoff series if the conditioning assignment and additional practices go well.

Landeskog, 32, has been nearly a point-a-game player over six playoff runs with the Avalanche. He has three more years left on his contract.

