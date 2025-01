All Times EST Tuesday, Dec. 31 Fiesta Bowl – Quarterfinal at Glendale, Ariz.: No. 8 Boise St. (12-2) vs. No.…

All Times EST

Tuesday, Dec. 31

Fiesta Bowl – Quarterfinal at Glendale, Ariz.: No. 8 Boise St. (12-2) vs. No. 5 Penn St. (13-2), 7:30 p.m.

ReliaQuest Bowl at Tampa, Fla.: Michigan (8-5) vs. No. 11 Alabama (9-4), Noon

Citrus Bowl at Orlando, Fla.: No. 21 Illinois (10-3) vs. No. 14 South Carolina (9-4), 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 1

Rose Bowl – Quarterfinal at Pasadena, Calif.: No. 1 Oregon (13-1) vs. No. 6 Ohio St. (12-2), 5 p.m.

Peach Bowl – Quarterfinal at Atlanta: No. 10 Arizona St. (11-3) vs. No. 4 Texas (13-2), 1 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 2

Sugar Bowl – Quarterfinal at New Orleans: No. 2 Georgia (11-2) vs. No. 3 Notre Dame (12-1), 4 p.m.

Gator Bowl at Jacksonville, Fla.: No. 16 Mississippi (9-3) vs. Duke (9-3), 8 p.m.

