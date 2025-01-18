Anthony Davis late scratch from Lakers’ lineup due to plantar fasciitis in his left foot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lakers center Anthony Davis missed only his third game this season after being a late scratch…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lakers center Anthony Davis missed only his third game this season after being a late scratch from the lineup before Friday’s matchup against the Brooklyn Nets.

Davis was downgraded to out 40 minutes before tipoff due to plantar fasciitis in his left foot.

Coach JJ Redick said after the Lakers’ 102-101 victory that Davis was held out of the game “out of an abundance of caution.” Redick added that it was his assumption that Davis would be available for Sunday’s game against the LA Clippers.

It will be the Lakers first visit to the Clippers’ new Intuit Dome arena in Inglewood. It is less than a mile from the Forum, which was the Lakers’ home from 1967 through 1999.

The Lakers are 2-1 this season when Davis is unable to go. He missed the Nov. 6 game at Memphis due to a bruised left heel. A sprained left ankle kept him out Jan. 2 at Minnesota.

Davis is 11th in the league in scoring, averaging 25.8 points per game and his 11.9 rebounds per game are fifth.

Jaxson Hayes got his third start of the season in Davis’ place. Hayes had six points and nine rebounds in 33 minutes.

