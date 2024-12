Friday, Dec. 13 EAST La Salle 95, Chestnut Hill 46 Marshall 78, Jacksonville 76 SOUTH ETSU 68, Radford 45 FAU…

Friday, Dec. 13

EAST

La Salle 95, Chestnut Hill 46

Marshall 78, Jacksonville 76

SOUTH

ETSU 68, Radford 45

FAU 71, Kennesaw St. 56

Georgia Southern 78, Coastal Georgia 46

Howard 61, Army 54

MIDWEST

Cleveland St. 78, Bethune-Cookman 59

SOUTHWEST

Rice 89, Texas Southern 62

___

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.