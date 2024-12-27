Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alanson 60, Ellsworth 57
American International 84, Detroit Crockett Midtown 31
Benton Harbor 65, Detroit Douglass 52
Detroit Jalen Rose 75, Dearborn Advanced Tech 61
Flint International 72, Detroit Mumford 65
Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 68, Muskegon Heights 47
Hamtramck 71, Columbus South, Ohio 59
Hillsdale 52, Jonesville 47
Hillsdale Academy 54, Waldron 53
Hillsdale Will Carleton Academy 49, Camden-Frontier 36
Ishpeming Westwood 64, Munising 51
Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 57, Warren Cousino 39
Reading 62, Pittsford 57
Warren Woods Tower 62, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 60
