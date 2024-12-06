Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= American Leadership 38, Rowland Hall 26 Beaver 43, Pine View 32 Bingham 49, Lehi 44 Bloomfield, N.M.…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

American Leadership 38, Rowland Hall 26

Beaver 43, Pine View 32

Bingham 49, Lehi 44

Bloomfield, N.M. 41, Monument Valley 18

Canyon View 52, Crimson Cliffs 43

De Beque, Colo. 37, Grand County 35

Draper APA 41, Davis 39

Emery 63, San Juan Blanding 9

Grantsville 51, Copper Hills 49

Highland 28, Spanish Fork 28

Kayenta Monument Valley, Ariz. 63, Whitehorse 33

Maeser Prep Academy 40, Providence Hall 28

Meeker, Colo. 32, Altamont 23

Millard 58, Manti 50

Morgan 68, North Summit 65

Panguitch 40, Valley 31

South Summit 70, Delta 51

Timpanogos 45, North Sanpete 38

Timpview 41, Cedar City 38

Uintah 43, Carbon 36

West Grand, Colo. 70, Monticello 35

Desert Hills Holiday Classic=

Salem Hills 50, Mountain Ridge 45

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

