Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
American Leadership 38, Rowland Hall 26
Beaver 43, Pine View 32
Bingham 49, Lehi 44
Bloomfield, N.M. 41, Monument Valley 18
Canyon View 52, Crimson Cliffs 43
De Beque, Colo. 37, Grand County 35
Draper APA 41, Davis 39
Emery 63, San Juan Blanding 9
Grantsville 51, Copper Hills 49
Highland 28, Spanish Fork 28
Kayenta Monument Valley, Ariz. 63, Whitehorse 33
Maeser Prep Academy 40, Providence Hall 28
Meeker, Colo. 32, Altamont 23
Millard 58, Manti 50
Morgan 68, North Summit 65
Panguitch 40, Valley 31
South Summit 70, Delta 51
Timpanogos 45, North Sanpete 38
Timpview 41, Cedar City 38
Uintah 43, Carbon 36
West Grand, Colo. 70, Monticello 35
Desert Hills Holiday Classic=
Salem Hills 50, Mountain Ridge 45
