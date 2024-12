NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at TAMPA BAY 7½ 6½ (46½) Las Vegas at MINNESOTA 4½ 5½ (46½)…

NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at TAMPA BAY 7½ 6½ (46½) Las Vegas at MINNESOTA 4½ 5½ (46½) Atlanta at PITTSBURGH 6½ 6½ (43½) Cleveland New Orleans 3 5½ (41½) at NY GIANTS at TENNESSEE 1½ 3½ (39½) Jacksonville at PHILADELPHIA 12½ 13½ (45½) Carolina at MIAMI 5½ 5½ (44½) NY Jets at ARIZONA 1½ 2½ (44½) Seattle at SAN FRANCISCO 5½ 3½ (44½) Chicago Buffalo 3½ 3½ (49½) at LA RAMS at KANSAS CITY 4½ 3½ (42½) LA Chargers

Monday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Cincinnati 6½ 5½ (49½) at DALLAS

College Football

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at ARMY 1½ 4½ (41½) Navy

Saturday, Dec. 14

Salute to Veterans Bowl

Montgomery, Ala.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG South Alabama 9½ 10½ (59½) Western Michigan

Tuesday, Dec. 17

Frisco Bowl

Frisco, Texas

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Memphis 4½ 1½ (57½) West Virginia

Thursday, Dec. 19

New Orleans Bowl

New Orleans

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Georgia Southern 1½ 5½ (47½) Sam Houston

Tuesday, Dec. 24

Hawai’i Bowl

Honolulu

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG San Jose State 2½ 2½ (62½) South Florida

Saturday, Jan. 4

Bahamas Bowl

Nassau, New Providence

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Liberty 3½ 2½ (51½) Buffalo

NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Philadelphia 1 (231½) at CHICAGO Milwaukee 6½ (219½) at BROOKLYN at INDIANA 11½ (224½) Charlotte Cleveland 3½ (225) at MIAMI at ATLANTA OFF (OFF) Denver at ORLANDO OFF (OFF) Phoenix at SAN ANTONIO OFF (OFF) New Orleans at WASHINGTON OFF (OFF) Memphis at GOLDEN STATE 1 (217½) Minnesota at SACRAMENTO 12 (227½) Utah at LA CLIPPERS 1 (216½) Houston at LA LAKERS 10 (223½) Portland

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at FORDHAM 5½ Maine at AUBURN 27½ Richmond at SETON HALL 1½ Oklahoma State at PURDUE 3½ Maryland at TCU ½ Vanderbilt at UCF 24½ Tarleton State Kansas 6½ at MISSOURI Saint Peter’s 1½ at IONA at CINCINNATI 27½ Howard at TEXAS TECH 1½ Texas A&M at MEMPHIS 13½ Arkansas State at MISSISSIPPI STATE 38½ Prairie View A&M Louisiana Tech 8½ at LOUISIANA at TEXAS 1½ UConn at OREGON 3½ UCLA Duke 9½ at LOUISVILLE at IOWA STATE 36½ Jackson State

National Hockey League (NHL)

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y RANGERS -178 Seattle +146 at VANCOUVER -126 Tampa Bay +105 at OTTAWA -154 N.Y Islanders +128 at WINNIPEG -210 Columbus +172 at NEW JERSEY -164 Colorado +136 at PHILADELPHIA OFF Utah OFF at DALLAS -240 Calgary +195

