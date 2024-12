NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at TAMPA BAY 7½ 6½ (46½) Las Vegas at MINNESOTA 4½ 5½ (46½)…

NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at TAMPA BAY 7½ 6½ (46½) Las Vegas at MINNESOTA 4½ 5½ (46½) Atlanta at PITTSBURGH 6½ 6½ (43½) Cleveland New Orleans 3 5½ (41½) at NY GIANTS at TENNESSEE 1½ 3½ (39½) Jacksonville at PHILADELPHIA 12½ 13½ (45½) Carolina at MIAMI 5½ 5½ (44½) NY Jets at ARIZONA 1½ 2½ (44½) Seattle at SAN FRANCISCO 5½ 3½ (44½) Chicago Buffalo 3½ 3½ (49½) at LA RAMS at KANSAS CITY 4½ 3½ (42½) LA Chargers

Monday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Cincinnati 6½ 5½ (49½) at DALLAS

College Football

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at MIAMI (OH) 1½ 2½ (43½) Ohio at ARIZONA STATE 1½ 1½ (50½) Iowa State at TEXAS 1½ 2½ (49½) Georgia at LOUISIANA 3½ 5½ (57½) Marshall at SMU 1½ 2½ (55½) Clemson at OREGON 3½ 3½ (50½) Penn State

Saturday, Dec. 14

Salute to Veterans Bowl

Montgomery, Ala.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG South Alabama 9½ 10½ (59½) Western Michigan

Tuesday, Dec. 17

Frisco Bowl

Frisco, Texas

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG West Virginia 4½ 1½ (57½) Memphis

Thursday, Dec. 19

New Orleans Bowl

New Orleans

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Georgia Southern 1½ 3½ (47½) Sam Houston

Tuesday, Dec. 24

Hawai’i Bowl

Honolulu

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG San Jose State 2½ 2½ (62½) South Florida

Saturday, Jan. 4

Bahamas Bowl

Nassau, New Providence

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Liberty 3½ 2½ (51½) Buffalo

NBA

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Cleveland 12 (219) at CHARLOTTE Denver 13½ (230½) at WASHINGTON Oklahoma City 8 (223½) at NEW ORLEANS Dallas 9 (236½) at TORONTO at NEW YORK 11 (224) Detroit at BOSTON OFF (OFF) Memphis at MIAMI 6 (221) Phoenix

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at ST. JOHN’S 10½ Kansas State at UMASS 4 UMass-Lowell Clemson 4½ at MIAMI (FL) at NOTRE DAME 4½ Syracuse Princeton 1½ at FURMAN at OHIO STATE 5½ Rutgers at INCARNATE WORD 9 Texas A&M-Commerce at MICHIGAN STATE 6½ Nebraska Providence 1½ at RHODE ISLAND at WAKE FOREST 10½ Boston College at LOYOLA CHICAGO 10½ South Florida Wright State 6½ at DETROIT MERCY at BOSTON UNIVERSITY 2 Albany (NY) at TOWSON 8 UMBC Queens 2½ at VMI at MARQUETTE 6½ Wisconsin at YALE 8½ Vermont Navy 1 at NJIT Tennessee Tech 3 at WEST GEORGIA at ARIZONA 26½ Southern Utah at YOUNGSTOWN STATE 1½ Oakland at ARKANSAS 20½ UTSA Western Kentucky 6½ at EVANSVILLE at SOUTH CAROLINA 10½ East Carolina UNC Greensboro 5½ at N.C. A&T at UNC WILMINGTON 6½ Marshall at NORTH CAROLINA 15½ Georgia Tech Loyola (MD) 3 at DELAWARE STATE South Dakota 1½ at NORTHERN ARIZONA Northern Kentucky 7½ at IU INDIANAPOLIS at BOWLING GREEN 9 Morgan State Cent. Conn. St. 2½ at HOLY CROSS at MICHIGAN 8½ Iowa Drexel 4½ at PENNSYLVANIA at GARDNER-WEBB 6½ North Carolina Central at NICHOLLS STATE 11½ New Orleans Pittsburgh 9½ at VIRGINIA TECH at GEORGE MASON 12½ Tulane at DAYTON 21½ Lehigh at SMU 10½ Virginia at GREEN BAY 2½ Cleveland State Lafayette 5 at MERCYHURST at ST. THOMAS 5½ Montana at TULSA 7½ Southern at WESTERN CAROLINA 8 South Carolina Upstate at SOUTHERN ILLINOIS 8½ Southern Indiana at AIR FORCE 4½ Stony Brook at BELMONT 2½ Middle Tennessee at CAL 2½ Stanford at CREIGHTON 11½ UNLV at BOISE STATE 8½ Washington State at UTEP 4½ Seattle U at SACRAMENTO STATE 1½ Omaha at JAMES MADISON 6½ Utah Valley at NC STATE 4½ Florida State at SAINT BONAVENTURE 18½ Buffalo at OHIO 13½ Morehead State Hawaii 5½ at LONG BEACH STATE George Washington 8½ at OLD DOMINION Northwestern State 1 at HOUSTON CHRISTIAN at VILLANOVA 10 Temple at TEXAS A&M-CC 4 SFA at PORTLAND STATE 8½ Denver at OREGON STATE 15½ Idaho at PEPPERDINE 3 Grambling at SAM HOUSTON 12 Texas Southern at UT RIO GRANDE VALLEY 8½ Lamar at HOUSTON 16 Butler at WASHINGTON 5½ USC at NORTHERN IOWA 17½ Northern Illinois at LE MOYNE 1½ Binghamton at WICHITA STATE 6½ East Tennessee State Central Arkansas 7½ at UAPB at WINTHROP 9½ Coastal Carolina at SANTA CLARA 15½ Fresno State at UTAH 2½ Saint Mary’s (CA) at ELON 1½ Wofford at ILLINOIS STATE 7½ Pacific at SAINT JOSEPH’S (PA) 6½ La Salle at GEORGIA SOUTHERN 1 North Florida at SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 9½ Eastern Washington at LIBERTY 35 Mississippi Valley State at NORTH DAKOTA STATE 1½ Northern Colorado at MISSOURI STATE 4½ Indiana State at COLORADO 3½ Colorado State at IDAHO STATE 4½ Oral Roberts at UC RIVERSIDE 9½ CSU Fullerton Weber State 2½ at NORTH DAKOTA UCSB 3½ at UC DAVIS at OKLAHOMA 32½ Alcorn State CSU Northridge 1½ at CAL POLY at OLE MISS 31½ Lindenwood at NEW MEXICO 19½ New Mexico State at MONTANA STATE 10½ UMKC Nevada 8½ at LOYOLA MARYMOUNT at UTAH STATE 24½ Utah Tech at SAN DIEGO STATE 24½ San Diego at UCSD 10½ CSU Bakersfield at GONZAGA 6 Kentucky

National Hockey League (NHL)

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BUFFALO -125 Utah +104 at BOSTON -156 Philadelphia +130 Winnipeg -196 at CHICAGO +162 Carolina -176 at N.Y ISLANDERS +146 at FLORIDA -430 San Jose +330 at OTTAWA -134 Nashville +112 Toronto -156 at PITTSBURGH +130 Colorado -192 at DETROIT +158 Washington -146 at MONTREAL +122 at LOS ANGELES -142 Minnesota +118 at EDMONTON -280 St. Louis +225

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.