NFL Thursday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at DETROIT 5½ 3½ (51½) Green Bay Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG…

NFL

Thursday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at DETROIT 5½ 3½ (51½) Green Bay

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at MIAMI 5½ 6½ (44½) NY Jets at MINNESOTA 4½ 4½ (46½) Atlanta at PITTSBURGH 6½ 6½ (41½) Cleveland New Orleans 3 4½ (39½) at NY GIANTS at TAMPA BAY 7½ 7 (44½) Las Vegas at TENNESSEE 1½ 4½ (40½) Jacksonville at PHILADELPHIA 12½ 12½ (45½) Carolina at ARIZONA 1½ 2½ (45½) Seattle at SAN FRANCISCO 5½ 5½ (44½) Chicago Buffalo 3½ 4½ (47½) at LA RAMS at KANSAS CITY 4½ 3½ (43½) LA Chargers

Monday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Cincinnati 6½ 6½ (47½) at DALLAS

College Football

Friday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at JACKSONVILLE STATE 1½ 3½ (58½) Western Kentucky Tulane 3½ 4½ (47½) at ARMY at BOISE STATE 4½ 3½ (58½) UNLV

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at ARIZONA STATE 1½ 2½ (51½) Iowa State at MIAMI (OH) 1½ 2½ (44½) Ohio at TEXAS 1½ 2½ (49½) Georgia at LOUISIANA 3½ 4½ (56½) Marshall at OREGON 3½ 3½ (50½) Penn State at SMU 1½ 2½ (54½) Clemson

NBA

Monday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BOSTON 10½ (221½) Miami at ATLANTA 10 (227½) New Orleans at CHICAGO 6 (233½) Brooklyn at MINNESOTA 6½ (223) LA Lakers

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at GEORGETOWN 14½ UMBC at MIAMI (OH) 6½ Air Force Loyola (MD) 6½ at COPPIN STATE at DREXEL 1½ Bryant William & Mary 6½ at OLD DOMINION at RHODE ISLAND 3½ Yale UT Arlington 7½ at UL MONROE at TULANE 7½ SE Louisiana at ST. THOMAS 18½ Chicago State at SAINT LOUIS 20½ Jackson State at COLORADO 15½ Pacific at NEVADA 10½ Washington State

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE New Jersey -118 at N.Y RANGERS -102 at TORONTO -345 Chicago +270 Dallas -150 at UTAH +125

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.