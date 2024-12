NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Houston 6½ 3½ (43½) at JACKSONVILLE at CINCINNATI 1½ 3 (47½) Pittsburgh at…

NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Houston 6½ 3½ (43½) at JACKSONVILLE at CINCINNATI 1½ 3 (47½) Pittsburgh at MINNESOTA 3½ 3½ (44½) Arizona Indianapolis 2½ 2½ (42½) at NEW ENGLAND LA Chargers 1½ 1½ (47½) at ATLANTA Seattle 1½ 1½ (42½) at NY JETS at WASHINGTON 7½ 6½ (44½) Tennessee Tampa Bay 6½ 5½ (46½) at CAROLINA LA Rams 2½ 2½ (49½) at NEW ORLEANS at BALTIMORE 3 3 (50½) Philadelphia at BUFFALO 3½ 6½ (44½) San Francisco

Monday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at DENVER 6½ 5½ (42½) Cleveland

College Football

Friday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at JACKSONVILLE STATE 1½ 1½ (57½) Western Kentucky Tulane 3½ 4½ (48½) at ARMY

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at MIAMI (OH) 1½ 1½ (45½) Ohio at SMU 1½ 1½ (55½) Clemson at OREGON 3½ 4½ (50½) Penn State

NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at MEMPHIS 7½ (242½) Indiana Orlando 8 (210) at BROOKLYN Miami 4½ (222½) at TORONTO Boston 1½ (236) at CLEVELAND at NEW YORK 12 (225½) New Orleans Oklahoma City 1½ (220½) at HOUSTON LA Lakers 7½ (230½) at UTAH at SACRAMENTO 5½ (224½) San Antonio Dallas 7½ (228) at PORTLAND Denver 2 (222½) at LA CLIPPERS

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at MARYLAND 32½ Alcorn State at UMASS 17½ NJIT Norfolk State 5½ at STONY BROOK UMass-Lowell 3½ at CENT. CONN. ST. at TENNESSEE STATE 1½ UNC Asheville at FORDHAM 14½ New Hampshire Radford 6½ at SAINT FRANCIS (PA) at KANSAS STATE 33½ UAPB at PENN STATE 28½ Buffalo at FAIRFIELD 6½ Fairleigh Dickinson at TROY 6½ Eastern Kentucky at WOFFORD 2½ North Alabama at UAB 7½ Middle Tennessee Missouri State 3½ at ORAL ROBERTS Quinnipiac 4½ at STONEHILL at NEBRASKA 16½ North Florida at UCF 9½ Cal Baptist at BOSTON UNIVERSITY 6½ Sacred Heart at ARKANSAS STATE 4½ Hofstra at XAVIER 24½ South Carolina State at PORTLAND 6½ Denver Texas State 5½ at TEXAS SOUTHERN Indiana State 6½ at TARLETON STATE at SAN FRANCISCO 28½ Mercyhurst

National Hockey League (NHL)

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Vancouver -130 at DETROIT +108 at BOSTON -225 Montreal +184 Columbus -113 at CHICAGO -108 at DALLAS -152 Winnipeg +126 Ottawa -170 at ANAHEIM +140

