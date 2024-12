NFL Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at BALTIMORE 17½ 17½ (42½) Cleveland Cincinnati 2½ 1½ (48½) at PITTSBURGH Sunday…

NFL

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at BALTIMORE 17½ 17½ (42½) Cleveland Cincinnati 2½ 1½ (48½) at PITTSBURGH

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at GREEN BAY 10 9½ (40½) Chicago Washington 4½ 3½ (44½) at DALLAS Buffalo 1½ 2½ (38½) at NEW ENGLAND at ATLANTA 7½ 7½ (48½) Carolina at TAMPA BAY 13½ 13½ (43½) New Orleans at TENNESSEE 1½ 1½ (37½) Houston at INDIANAPOLIS 5½ 5½ (45½) Jacksonville at PHILADELPHIA 5½ 3 (38½) NY Giants Seattle 2½ 3 (39½) at LA RAMS at DENVER 7½ 9½ (39½) Kansas City at ARIZONA 2½ 2½ (44½) San Francisco LA Chargers 4½ 5½ (41½) at LAS VEGAS Miami 2½ 1½ (40½) at NY JETS at DETROIT 2½ 2½ (54½) Minnesota

College Football

Tuesday

ReliaQuest Bowl

Tampa, Fla.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Alabama 13½ 14½ (44½) Michigan

Sun Bowl

El Paso, Texas

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Louisville 4½ 1½ (49½) Washington

Citrus Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG South Carolina 10½ 9½ (49½) Illinois

Texas Bowl

Houston

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Baylor 2½ 3½ (61½) LSU

Fiesta Bowl – Quarterfinal

Glendale, Ariz.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Penn State 10½ 11½ (53½) Boise State

Wednesday

Peach Bowl – Quarterfinal

Atlanta

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Texas 13½ 12½ (51½) Arizona State

Rose Bowl – Quarterfinal

Pasadena, Calif.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Ohio State 1½ 2½ (55½) Oregon

Sugar Bowl – Quarterfinal

New Orleans

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Georgia 1½ 1½ (45½) Notre Dame

Thursday

Gator Bowl

Jacksonville, Fla.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Ole Miss 12½ 17½ (51½) Duke

Friday

First Responder Bowl

University Park, Texas

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Texas State 6½ 13½ (61½) North Texas

Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Charlotte, N.C.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Minnesota 1½ 7½ (42½) Virginia Tech

Saturday

Bahamas Bowl

Nassau, New Providence

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Buffalo 3½ 2½ (50½) Liberty

NBA

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BOSTON 17 (232½) Toronto at INDIANA 1 (231) Milwaukee at SAN ANTONIO 3½ (216) LA Clippers at OKLAHOMA CITY 7½ (215½) Minnesota Cleveland 3 (227½) at LA LAKERS at PHOENIX 6 (235½) Memphis

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at VIRGINIA 1½ NC State at BAYLOR 11½ Utah at XAVIER 9½ Seton Hall Saint Louis 1½ at FORDHAM VCU 2½ at SAINT BONAVENTURE at DAYTON 17½ La Salle at GEORGE MASON 6½ Davidson at TEXAS TECH 12½ UCF at SAINT JOSEPH’S (PA) 9½ UMass at KENTUCKY 22½ Brown Rhode Island 3½ at DUQUESNE at KANSAS 12½ West Virginia at CHARLOTTE 2½ Tulane Wake Forest 1½ at SYRACUSE at GEORGIA TECH 1½ Notre Dame at SOUTH FLORIDA 2½ East Carolina at TENNESSEE 30½ Norfolk State UNLV 8½ at AIR FORCE St. John’s 1½ at CREIGHTON at ABILENE CHRISTIAN 2½ SFA at BYU 9½ Arizona State George Washington 3½ at RICHMOND at NORTH TEXAS 5½ UAB at DUKE 24½ Virginia Tech Colorado State 3½ at SAN JOSE STATE Marquette 6½ at PROVIDENCE New Mexico 15½ at FRESNO STATE Boise State 7½ at WYOMING at SOUTHERN INDIANA 1½ Morehead State at NEVADA 2½ Utah State

National Hockey League (NHL)

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at WASHINGTON -132 Boston +110 at TORONTO -140 N.Y Islanders +116 at VEGAS -230 Montreal +188 St. Louis -142 at CHICAGO +116 Philadelphia -166 at SAN JOSE +138 New Jersey -250 at ANAHEIM +202 at DALLAS -210 Buffalo +172 at MINNESOTA -166 Nashville +138 Carolina -230 at COLUMBUS +188 at DETROIT -122 Pittsburgh +102 at COLORADO -178 Winnipeg +146 at EDMONTON -235 Utah +190 Vancouver -118 at CALGARY -102

