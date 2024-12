NFL Monday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Detroit 3 3½ (50½) at SAN FRANCISCO College Football Monday Music City Bowl…

NFL

Monday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Detroit 3 3½ (50½) at SAN FRANCISCO

College Football

Monday

Music City Bowl

Nashville, Tenn.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Missouri 1½ 2½ (40½) Iowa

Tuesday

ReliaQuest Bowl

Tampa, Fla.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Alabama 13½ 13½ (43½) Michigan

Sun Bowl

El Paso, Texas

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Louisville 4½ 2½ (49½) Washington

Citrus Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG South Carolina 10½ 10½ (49½) Illinois

Texas Bowl

Houston

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Baylor 2½ 3½ (59½) LSU

Fiesta Bowl – Quarterfinal

Glendale, Ariz.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Penn State 10½ 11½ (52½) Boise State

Wednesday

Peach Bowl – Quarterfinal

Atlanta

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Texas 13½ 12½ (51½) Arizona State

Rose Bowl – Quarterfinal

Pasadena, Calif.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Ohio State 1½ 2½ (55½) Oregon

Sugar Bowl – Quarterfinal

New Orleans

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Georgia 1½ 1½ (45½) Notre Dame

Thursday

Gator Bowl

Jacksonville, Fla.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Ole Miss 12½ 17½ (51½) Duke

Friday

First Responder Bowl

University Park, Texas

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Texas State 6½ 13½ (62½) North Texas

Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Charlotte, N.C.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Minnesota 1½ 7½ (42½) Virginia Tech

Saturday

Bahamas Bowl

Nassau, New Providence

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Buffalo 3½ 2½ (50½) Liberty

NBA

Monday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Chicago 5½ (228½) at CHARLOTTE New York 11½ (230½) at WASHINGTON LA Clippers 6½ (219½) at NEW ORLEANS Denver 7 (239½) at UTAH Philadelphia 5½ (223) at PORTLAND at SACRAMENTO 3½ (231½) Dallas Cleveland 4½ (230½) at GOLDEN STATE

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL 5½ Utah Tech at PRINCETON 5½ Akron at MICHIGAN STATE 27½ Western Michigan at CORNELL 11½ Siena at RUTGERS 11½ Columbia at AUBURN 36½ Monmouth Cincinnati 3½ at KANSAS STATE at IOWA 33½ New Hampshire at MCNEESE 17 SE Louisiana at SOUTH CAROLINA 18½ Presbyterian at MISSOURI 23½ Alabama State at ARKANSAS 18½ Oakland Houston 12½ at OKLAHOMA STATE at GRAND CANYON 12½ Bryant at VANDERBILT 31½ New Orleans at ARIZONA 15½ TCU Iowa State 10½ at COLORADO at NEBRASKA 21½ Southern at MISSISSIPPI STATE 29½ Bethune-Cookman at OREGON STATE 18½ Portland at WASHINGTON STATE 8½ Loyola Marymount at SAN DIEGO 1½ Pacific at SEATTLE U 8½ Nicholls State UC Irvine 4½ at CAL BAPTIST Gonzaga 22½ at PEPPERDINE at SAN FRANCISCO 4½ Santa Clara

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at FLORIDA -205 N.Y Rangers +168 at WINNIPEG -154 Nashville +128 Utah -118 at SEATTLE -102

